$70 is the new standard price for AAA game releases in the US also for PC

Yesterday (9), during the The Game Awards 2021, a Square Enix released a trailer for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade along with the game’s release date on the platform, which is set for December 16th.

But what caught the attention of players and fans of the franchise was the amount charged for the pre-sale of the game, although it is not yet possible to purchase the product in advance, its published price scared the fans who were eagerly awaiting a lot. by the arrival of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake to the PC.

The company stipulated the price of 70 dollars for the title in the United States and Brazil will be charged the value of BRL 349.90. Values ​​that are above those practiced in PC games, but compatible with the reality of a portion of console games in the new generation.

To give you an idea, the value of U$ 70 practiced in the USA gives BRL 392 in direct conversion today, a clue that users can expect more and more PC games with prices above R$350 in Brazil.



– Continues after advertising –

Until the last generation, console games had a cap of 60 dollars, which changed with the arrival of the new generation with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series, some companies are already charging 70 dollars in their releases since there was this generation change, Sony, 2K Games, Activision Blizzard and the own Square Enix are some of them that have increased their value on consoles, and should follow that example for PCs from now on.

In the past, players from PRAÇA, mainly in Brazil, paid values ​​well below what was practiced on consoles, releases that in dedicated video games cost more than 200 reais, came at half the price on platforms such as steam, or even in the physical media that were sold to the PRAÇA. In fact, the lower price that was paid in games was often the justification for investing a higher amount to get a computer instead of a video game.

With the increase in the number of players, this policy has changed and continues to change, and more and more players will have to give in to high prices in games to have access to them in their releases.

What do you think of the $70 charge for games released on PC? Participate in the comments with your opinion!



– Continues after advertising –

[TGA 2021] It Takes Two is voted Game Year; see winners in all categories

Game is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series and PC



…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save Extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: dualshockers