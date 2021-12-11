above Galo, only Flamengo by Jorge Jesus

To define a basis for comparing numbers for Brazilian 2021, the report from UOL Sport collected data from the 10 previous editions of the tournament (from 2011 to 2020). The numbers were transformed into statistics and analyzed together with those in this edition.

The first static that jumps is increasing the amount of draws. Between 2011 and 2020, the championship with the fewest winners and consequently the most draws was that of 2018, with 270 games with a winner and 110 draws. This year there were only 267 winning matches, with 113 draws completing the 380 games played. On average, the Brazilian had 278.5 games with a winner and 101.5 draws between 2011 and 2020. Offensively, it was a below-average edition.

The goal average is the second point to be underlined and corroborates the conclusion of a less offensive Brasileirão. With 842 goals scored (average of 2.21 per game), the 2021 edition had the second worst performance in attacking the comparative cut. Below this year, only 2018, when 827 balls landed in the net (average of 2.17 per game).

Flamengo, the best attack in the competition, was the “student” who was above average. With 69 goals scored, he surpassed 68, the average of the best attacks in the Brasileirão from 2011 to 2020.