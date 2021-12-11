After arrest, Ravi swallows pride and agrees to ‘steal’ with Christian · TV News

Ravi (Juan Paiva) will again see the sun rise square in A Place in the Sun. Wrongly imprisoned at the beginning of the nine o’clock soap opera, he will end up in jail again for a fight after his life is turned upside down. The boy, who won’t be talking to Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond), will end up on the loose thanks to the faker, who will pay his bail.

Scenes of the driver’s new arrest will air on the 23rd. He will face a man named Samuel (actor’s name was not released), who will have given spoiled food to the baby Ravi had with Joy (Lara Tremouroux), Francisco. At this point, the usurper’s foster brother will be living in a needy community with his wife.

With his father in custody and his mother not being located, Francisco will be placed in the care of Barbara’s husband (Alinne Moraes) feeling ill. The director of Redentor will take the child to a hospital and then run to take his friend out of chess.

Before facing all this trouble, Ravi will have turned to face his best friend. Next week, blackmailed by Tulio (Daniel Dantas), Christian will fire the driver. The two will have a horrible disagreement. Juan Paiva’s character will then pick up his wife and child and leave the apartment that is rented and paid for by the faker.

To make matters worse, Ravi will use her severance pay to get a friend of Joy’s out of jail, who will be arrested for making graffiti. The boy and his family will go hungry until he gets involved in the mess with the man who will have given his baby spoiled food.

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will post bail

With no way out, Ravi will accept the help of his stepbrother and return to live in the apartment funded by the suit. However, Christian will insist that Joy’s husband keep the money Tulio steals from the Redentor supermarket chain and forces him to receive it.

He will say that he will return the amount to the company’s coffers, but that he will need his friend’s complicity until he can turn the tables.

Ravi will then go along with hiding the money for Christian, but will end up being pressured by his wife to tell him how his former boss still helps him so much. The graffiti artist played by Lara Tremouroux will have seen the two arguing. The young mother will then learn of Christian’s change of identity.

Um Lugar ao Sol is a novel written by Lícia Manzo and will have 107 chapters. The plot is all recorded due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will be aired until March of next year.

