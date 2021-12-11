After attacking the Health website, the PF opens an investigation and confirms the compromised system

The Federal Police (PF) said, this Friday (10), that the data on the Ministry of Health website were not encrypted after a cyber attack during this morning. However, Covid-19 case notification systems, the National Immunization Program (PNI) and ConectSUS were compromised.

THE CNN obtained first-hand the official note from the Federal Police, which will be released this Friday.

A police inquiry was initiated to determine the authorship and materiality of the following crimes provided for in the Penal Code: article 154, “invasion of a computer device aggravated by obtaining content from private electronic communications, confidential information, or unauthorized remote control of the invaded device” . The penalty ranges from two to five years and a fine.

Article 266, “interruption or disturbance of computer, telematic or information services of public utility”, with provision for a double penalty if committed during a public calamity, with imprisonment for two to six years and a fine. And article 288, “associate three or more people, for the specific purpose of committing crimes”, with a penalty of one to three years.

The information had already been advanced by the policy analyst of the CNN Thais Arbex. According to the investigation, the agents were able to identify and block the account that accessed the folder’s portal.

ransomware attack

Before the Ministry of Health website (www.saude.gov.br) went down, a message from the group that allegedly committed the crime was displayed. The Lapsus$ Group, which claimed responsibility for the cyberattack, says 50 terabytes of information has been removed from the system and is in the group’s possession. “Contact us if you want data feedback”.

The attack took place around 1:00 in the morning. About two hours later, the message went offline and the site has been unavailable for access since.

The portal suffered a “ransomware”, attack characterized by a system shutdown followed by a ransom demand for release. Given the situation, stricken companies and agencies must make the difficult decision whether or not to pay hackers to remove the interruption.

Quarantine for unvaccinated people delayed by one week

After the cyber attack, the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Rodrigo Cruz, said that the five-day quarantine for travelers not vaccinated against Covid-19, which would be established from this Saturday (11), was postponed to the day December 18th.

“The Ministry is structuring some actions that will be taken due to the unavailability, in particular, of the vaccine system”, said the executive secretary.

“But a decision I can anticipate. I was at the Civil House, and we are going to postpone the validity of the ordinance that deals with borders. In particular, those items that talk about the presentation of the vaccination certificate, or, otherwise, compliance with the quarantine”, he added.