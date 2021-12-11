After lying to police, Jussie Smollett is convicted in the US

star of the series empire, jussie smollett he was found convicted on several different charges, including lying to the police about a possible hate crime.

In a trial that came to an end this Thursday (10), actor Jussie Smollett was found guilty on five of the six counts who took him to court. Among the prosecution’s allegations was a case that occurred in 2019, when the actor was accused of lying to the police about being the target of a crime with a racist and homophobic bias.

The decision of the American jury was revealed after a trial that included six days of depositions, with which the whole situation seems to have been elucidated.

Among the deponents was the actor himself, who presented a version contrary to that of a pair of brothers, who would have committed the hate crime against Smollett.

In 2019, Smollett filed a complaint with the police, reporting that the brothers, supporters of then-President Donald Trump, had attacked him, putting a rope around his neck and pouring bleach on him, while uttering racist and homophobic words and expressions on a street. of the city of Chicago.

However, in the American court, the two brothers claimed that they would have followed orders from the actor himself, who was trying to fake an attack in order to become a standout in the American spotlight.

Going back to the weeks after Smollett’s report, Chicago police launched an investigation and concluded that the actor actually staged the attack, because he was supposedly dissatisfied with his salary in empire.

Among the various charges on which the actor was found guilty is that of conduct disorderly, for reporting a false crime, which could lead the Hollywood star to jail, in a sentence of up to three years, in addition to a hefty fine of US$ 25,000, about R$ 125,000.