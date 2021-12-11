After Ministry of Health, hacker group invades Economy website and curses Bolsonaro

The group that invaded the platforms of the Ministry of Health at dawn this Friday, 10, made a new victim. Hackers attacked the website of the Escola Virtual, a distance learning environment linked to the Ministry of Economy. At around 5:30 pm, the Lapsus$ Group left a message on the website’s home page cursing President Jair Bolsonaro.

Other government sites affected were those of the National Land Transport Agency (ANTT) and pages linked to the Secretariat for Digital Government, an agency that integrates the structure of the Special Secretariat for Debureaucratization of the Ministry of Economy. Shortly before 6pm, the Escola Virtual’s website was back, but the other pages were still down. A message from the group was displayed on the Information Technology Resources Management System (SISP) page.

“We came back, however, with more news (and with more power). Let’s explain a few things: our only goal is to get money, we don’t care about the Bolsonaro (aka Bolsofakenews) family of m**”, said the authors of the cyber attack.

Although the message speaks of “power”, data from the Ministry of Health, the target of the first attack, at dawn, was not stolen. The Federal Police opened an investigation to investigate the invasion and, in a statement, stated that the system databases in the folder were not encrypted by the hackers.

At dawn, when trying to access the Ministry of Health portal, users found the message: “The internal data of the systems were copied and deleted. 50 TB (Terabyte) of data is (sic) in our hands”. The message, at dawn, was unavailable, but the platforms remained down.

Platforms such as the Coronavirus Panel, e-SUS Notifica, the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and Conecta SUS, which displays vaccination data against covid-19, were also hit.

past attacks

This year alone, the Ministry of Health’s systems have already suffered two other attacks. In both, attackers criticized the security of the agency’s data.

In late January, a hacker broke into the Ministry of Health’s systems, but there was no information leak, just harsh criticism of the platform. “THIS SITE IS RUBBISH!”, stated the message, written in capital letters, which was visible on FormSUS – a DataSUS service that gathers information from patients in the public health network.

A few weeks later, in February, a similar hack took place on FormSUS. “Fix this dirty site or the next time you’ll leak the data of those responsible for this crap,” said the message left by the attacker.

At the end of 2020, with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the folder had systems attacked by the Portuguese hacker group CyberTeam. At the time, there was also a loss in the disclosure of data about covid.

know more

+ The actress Noemi Gerbelli, the director Olívia of the soap opera ‘Carousel’, dies at the age of 68

+ Brazilian model marries nine women and becomes international news

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Quick and simple chicken wings recipe with hot sauce

+ Discover the juice that increases longevity and lowers cholesterol



+ CNH: See what you need to know for application and renewal

+ Alligator video surfing in Florianopolis goes viral on the internet

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media

