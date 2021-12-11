After Paulinho, Corinthians looks for more reinforcements

After the end of the dispute in the Brazilian Championship, Corinthians starts, today (10), the journey in the ball market, as it is aware of the demand for good results in the Copa Libertadores next year. The board is aiming to close the hiring of Paulinho, the club’s midfielder, as soon as possible, moreover, the club needs to hit an experienced center forward and bring at least more punctual reinforcement to the squad led by Sylvinho.

The club’s next strategy was decided a few weeks ago, but the Corinthians summit was waiting for the end of the Brasileirão to, in fact, trigger the market and start negotiations. The club was afraid to start 2022 having to compete in the Pre-Libertadores and counted on the money paid by the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) to work with its feet on the ground.

At the moment, the main priority of the club is to close the hiring of Paulinho, who has been in agreement with the board for weeks to sign the two-year contract and be the great reinforcement for next year. After the negotiation ended, Corinthians will be focused on the search for a center forward.

Corinthians will make other acquisitions on the market

In addition to Paulinho and another 9 shirt, Corinthians will also make other acquisitions in the market. Over the next few days, Sylvinho will sit down with the board and set some priorities for next year. The hiring of a left-back should be studied at CT Joaquim Grava, as well as the arrival of a right-handed flanker and the reinforcement of names that are seen as business opportunities.

In the coming days, the team will also prioritize renewals with key names in the squad, players who have more minutes played in 2021. Corinthians has already lined up the extension of Fagner and Cássio contracts, defender Gil is also on the radar and should also call the defensive midfielder Roni to negotiate a new bond with the team.

For his second year in office, President Duilio Monteiro Alves plans to form a strong, competitive team with conditions to win big titles, a condition that was lost by Corinthians in the last three seasons.