After the Ministry of Health, the group invades the MEC’s ​​website and curses Bolsonaro

The group that invaded the platforms of the Ministry of Health at dawn this Friday (10) made a new victim. This time, hackers attacked the Virtual School website, a distance learning environment linked to the Ministry of Education.

At around 5:30 pm, Lapsus$ Group left a message on the website’s home page with insults to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) and also a request for payment for data redemption. At 6:45 pm, the Escola Virtual website remained down. (See message image above)

We come back, however, with more news (and with more power). Let’s explain a few things: our only goal is to get money, we don’t care about the Bolsonaro (aka Bolsofakenews) family of m**”. Authors of the cyber attack on the Virtual School

The article contacted the Ministry of Education, and is awaiting a position.

Although the message speaks of “power”, data from the Ministry of Health, the target of the first attack, at dawn, was not stolen. The Federal Police opened an investigation to investigate the invasion and, in a statement, stated that the system databases in the folder were not encrypted by the hackers.

At dawn, when trying to access the Ministry of Health portal, users found the message: “The system’s internal data were copied and deleted. 50 TB (Terabyte) of data is (sic) in our hands.” The message, at dawn, was unavailable, but the platforms remained down.

Platforms such as the Coronavirus Panel, e-SUS Notifica, the National Immunization Program Information System (SI-PNI) and Conecta SUS, which displays vaccination data against covid-19, were also hit.

past attacks

This year alone, the Ministry of Health’s systems have already suffered two other attacks. In both, attackers criticized the security of the agency’s data.

In late January, a hacker broke into the Ministry of Health’s systems, but there was no information leak, just harsh criticism of the platform. “THIS SITE IS RUBBISH!”, stated the message, written in capital letters, which was visible on FormSUS – a DataSUS service that gathers patient information from the public health network.

A few weeks later, in February, a similar hack took place on FormSUS. “Fix that dirty site or next time you’ll leak the data of those responsible for this crap,” read the message left by the attacker.

At the end of 2020, with the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), the folder had systems attacked by the Portuguese hacker group CyberTeam. At the time, there was also a loss in the disclosure of data about covid.

*Collaboration by Gilvan Marques, from UOL, in São Paulo