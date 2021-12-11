Agricultural plane crashes on farm in Tocantins after wings break and pilot survives; VIDEO | Tocantins

A video made on a farm in the region of Lagoa da Confusão, west of Tocantins, he recorded the moment when the wings of a farm plane bend, break, and then the plane crashes. The images are from the 5th of December, but they only surfaced now after being shared on social media.

The company that owns the aircraft PT-UZI prefix is ​​headquartered in the interior of São Paulo and confirmed the fall. said the pilot survived, is recovering and receiving necessary assistance. In an audio also shared, he says he suffered two fractures, one in his collarbone and the other in one of his legs.. The man lives in the city of Votuporanga (SP).

The company was hired to spray the plantation, but as the weather was rainy, the pilot decided to do a test. The liquid that the plane appears to be pouring over the crop in the images is water. At the end of the video, it is possible to see the despair of the people who witnessed the scene.

The plane crash took place in the same town where two young pilots died in November. Mauro Júnior, 27, and Matheus Dias Fernandes, 25, were in an aircraft that crashed on November 11th. The brother of one of them witnessed the fall and tried to help, but both died immediately from the force of the impact.

At the time, the Public Security Secretariat informed that a team from the 58th Precinct was on the spot to investigate the facts. The accident investigation is still open.