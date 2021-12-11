AirPods get new firmware update [atualizado 2x] – MacMagazine

Just over three weeks since the last firmware update for AirPods Pro it’s from third generation, a apple is releasing a new version (build 4C165 ) for your wireless headphones — which also includes, this time, the Second Generation AirPods and Max.

As usual, Apple doesn’t provide information about the changes/what’s new in the new firmware version, although it’s quite likely that the update will bring fixes and simple improvements.

To update, just use your headphones as usual — the update is done the moment your headphones are connected to your iPhone or iPad. One way to “force” the update is to put the smartphone/tablet to recharge and then start using the headphones.

To check the version installed on your AirPods, you need to have them connected to your iPhone or iPad and go to Settings » General » About » AirPods.

If there is any detailed information about what changes in today’s update, we will let you know.

via 9to5Mac

Update12/09/2021 at 4:41 p.m.

Apple also just released a firmware update (build 10M229 ) of MagSafe Charger (MagSafe Charger), compatible with iPhones 12 and 13.

There is also no clear method to update the firmware of the ‌MagSafe‌ Charger, but it needs to be plugged in and connected to a compatible iPhone for the update to be installed.

via MacRumors

Update II12/10/2021 at 15:05

And Apple also released an update for the firmware of the MagSafe Battery (compilation 2.5.b.0 ).

Again, there is no direct way to update the external battery’s firmware, but it must be connected to the iPhone for this to happen.

via iMore