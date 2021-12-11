Aline and Sthe kiss at the penultimate reality party

Aline Mineiro and Sthe Matos starred in the kiss of the penultimate party of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV). The peõs exchanged kisses with their tongues in celebration of the friendship built in the reality show.

On the dance floor, Marina Ferrari approached Sthefane Matos with Aline Mineiro and they both gave her a peck. Seconds later, they exchanged hugs and a kiss to the sound of the song “Deixa Happen”, by Grupo Revelação.

Aline also commented to Marina Ferrari that she had already caught three participants during her stay in “A Fazenda 2021”, referring to Fernanda Medrado and Dayane Mello, in addition to Aline Mineiro.

Making it clear. I only got women here. Only women.

This is the third time that Aline Mineiro and Sthe Matos exchange kisses during a party on the RecordTV reality show. Last weekend, Playplus cameras – the reality show’s streaming platform – did not show the scene.

Rico Melquiades, however, tried to denounce people.

My God, my people, stop it. The bishop has an IV in his vein. The bishop has an IV.

“I’m dangerous, love,” warned Aline Mineiro. “Get out you maniac,” joked MC Gui. “He [o bispo] How are you now?” asked the ex-panicat. “The bishop is hospitalized,” shouted the humorist.

end of relationship

Victor Igoh, former partner of Sthe Matos, confined in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), used his official Instagram profile to announce the end of his engagement with the girl. Sthe Matos and Dynho Alves have been exchanging affection and affection in Itapecerica da Serra. MC Mirella, Dynho’s wife, has also already announced that she has filed for divorce with the dancer, due to her closeness with the influencer.

Taking into account what I want for my life, also my values ​​and, mainly, my mental and emotional health, I say that, today, 12/06/2021, my engagement with Sthefane Matos came to an end. Since her entry into reality, I’ve watched tirelessly the contradictory scenes to everything I believed existed between us as a couple and as a family. However, I always remained more reserved about the subject, waiting for her return so we could talk, and she would clarify everything that was seen. Victor Igor

In a statement, the manager said that after seeing the video of Sthe talking to Aline Mineiro about her attitudes at the last party on the program, he made his decision to end the romance without even talking:

After seeing new videos, in which my own partner assumes, through codes in a chat with her colleague in confinement, some physical acts with the said “friend/brother”, and another video, even more intimate, that she disregards in an exacerbated way the status she occupies out here and should occupy there, as a committed woman, I rethought everything. Victor Igor.

After Mileide Mihaile leaves, who deserves to win ‘The Farm’? 0.92% 33.86% 4.18% 3.77% 1.22% 38.94% 4.37% 12.75% Total of 20704 wishes Validate your vote Incorrect text, please try again.

Last Friday of ‘The Farm’ is in the Galaxies; see pictures of the party