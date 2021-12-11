Aline reveals that she wanted to kiss Marina

Aline Mineiro have an open relationship with her boyfriend Leo Lins, therefore, in The Farm 13 she “passed the wheel” on the reality shows without fear of judgment. she also had some hot moments with MC Gui, however, nothing explicit on camera.

During the discouraged Galaxia Party, the person revealed that inside the house she had some participants: Medrado, Dayane Mello and Sthefane Matos. But I was still not satisfied and wanted the chance to exchange kisses with Marina Ferrari, which did not match their advances.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“Aline caught on overall”, says the influencer after seeing Aline kissing Sthe again. The ex-Panicat makes it clear: “Making it clear. I only got women here. Only women”, so as not to constitute betrayal, since the agreement between her and her boyfriend only includes women and not men.

attentive, Marina comments: “Caught three women” and to what Aline confirms, she also reveals that she just didn’t increase the number because her friend didn’t give her space or chance: “I just didn’t catch you because you didn’t want to”, says the girl, causing her friends to burst out laughing.

Stay on top of the full coverage of Farm 13 at the TV Observatory and in our YouTube channel!