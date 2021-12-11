All vaccines against Covid administered in Brazil are effective, says Fiocruz | Rio de Janeiro

All vaccines against Covid administered in Brazil are effective, says the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) . The information appears in the first edition of the bulletin on the subject, from the Vigivac project , published on Thursday (9).

Brazil uses 4 vaccines to immunize the population against the coronavirus: to do, AstraZeneca, CoronaVac and Jansen.

The report, which presents analyzes of the 4 immunizing agents, from January to October 2021, points out that “all confer a great reduction in the risk of infection, hospitalizations and death from Covid”.

Considering the cases of hospitalization or death in people with age between 20 and 80 years old, a protection ranged between 83% and 99% for all immunizers.

in the population under 60 years old, all vaccines have protection above 85% against the risk of hospitalization and over 89% for risk of death.

The project was coordinated by the researcher Manoel Barral, by Fiocruz Bahia, and was based on analyzes carried out with anonymous individual information from the databases of the National Vaccination Campaign against Covid-19 (Covid-19 Vaccination), Flu Syndrome Notifications (e-SUS Notifica) and Respiratory Syndrome Notifications Severe Acute (SRAG 2020 and 2021; SIVEP-Influenza).

These databases and their dictionaries are available on the SUS Department of Informatics (DataSUS) website.

Check the results by vaccine:

CoronaVac was highly effective for the population aged between 18 and 59 years, ranging from 89% to 95% and from 85% to 91% for deaths and hospitalizations, respectively.

However, there was a significant drop in effectiveness in people aged 60 years and over. In the age group between 60 and 69 years, protection against severe forms of the disease was 81%, reaching 64% in people over 80 years of age.

According to the researchers, the reduction in protection in the elderly can be explained by several factors, but mainly by the longer follow-up time, longer since the last vaccination and the greater vulnerability of the group that received the immunizing agent, since CoronaVac was the most used between seniors and priority professionals (health and safety area), who are more exposed to contagion.

In addition, the vaccine was administered during a period of increased virus circulation.

AstraZeneca was the most used vaccine in the country, according to the bulletin.

The results for the adult population aged up to 59 years showed 99% effectiveness of the immunizing agent against deaths.

The drop in effectiveness also accompanied the increase in the age group. In the group of people between 60 and 69 years, protection against infection was 89%, reaching 82% in individuals over 80 years.

In relation to deaths, people over 80 years old had 91% protection, a little lower than the other groups aged 60 to 69 and 70 to 79 years old, which had 97% and 93%, respectively.

Analyzes for the adult population aged 59 and under who received Pfizer showed that protection remained above 96%. Protection against death and hospitalization by Covid-19 in this group was 99%.

The researchers point out that Pfizer was administered to the younger population and at an epidemic time with less circulation of the virus, which could favor the effectiveness of the vaccine.

In the adult population up to 59 years old who received Janssen, the analyzes showed protection against death from 78% to 94%.

Protection against hospitalization was between 88% and 91%, and against infection the effectiveness was between 68% and 73%.