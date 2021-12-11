Amazon announces Christmas promotion for Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices

Amazon Brazil announced, this Friday (10), that it will end the year with a great promotion with its entire catalog of smart home devices. According to the retailer, the offers start today and run through December 24th. They are Gifts for those who want to know or improve their experiences with Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence, transform TVs into smart TVs with Alexa, or in the case of Kindle e-readers, are options for those who want to read with practicality and comfort in the palm of their hand . Discover the offers:

Known as the “soul of Alexa”, the entire line of Echo speakers will be on sale starting today. If you’re short on cash, you can grab an Echo Dot for the entry experience, but there’s also the more powerful sounding Echo. If your intention is to have a set of powerful speakers with great audio quality, Echo Studio is, without a doubt, the best option. Voice-activated through Alexa, Amazon’s artificial intelligence, the devices play music from Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, among other audio streaming services. In addition to having more than 2,000 smart home skills.

Devices with a screen bring a complementary entertainment experience and are good options for gifting those who enjoy watching video content, series and movies in high resolution. The devices have HD display from 5.5 inches to 10.1 inches, stereo sound and allow content playback on Prime Vídeo, Netflix, among others. You can also view Facebook albums and photos and customize the home screen with the images of your choice. If you need to, you can still make video calls using the built-in camera.

The Fire TV line is known as a good option for those who have an old TV and need to turn it into a Smart. With these devices, you can watch movies on Netflix, content on YouTube and have Alexa right on the remote. Just like any other device with Alexa, you can also follow programmed routines, access skills and activate smart home features through voice commands activated by the controller.