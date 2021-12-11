Amazon lowers Echo Dots prices with Alexa and Kindle

Black Friday passed, but the 2021 discounts haven’t. As of today, Amazon is putting on Christmas promotions several exclusive products, such as Echo Dots (smart speakers with Alexa virtual assistant), Kindle 10th generation (digital player) and Fire Sticks (devices to turn TVs into smart TVs).

Discounts reach 43%, depending on the product and should last until December 24th. If you want to have one of these items in your house or present someone this Christmas with, this could be the last chance of the year to take advantage of the reduced prices.

Check out the Amazon products that are on sale:

Echo Dot 3rd Generation – smart speaker with Alexa

Price: from R$349 for R$199* (43% discount)

Echo dot 3 by Amazon Image: Disclosure

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s top smart speaker models. As it is compact, it can be placed in different environments to help when choosing music, listening to news and information via voice commands for Alexa. It has four long-range microphones and good sound power. You can connect it to other electronic devices via Bluetooth.

Echo Dot 4th Generation – smart speaker with Alexa

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 349* (12% discount)

Echo dot 4 black, from Amazon Image: Disclosure

The 4th generation smart speaker Echo Dot features a new design (rounder) and audio system, with front steering (a 1.6 speaker). It offers more bass sounds than the previous generation. Alexa virtual assistant can assist when playing music, answering questions, reading news, checking the weather, creating alarms and controlling smart home devices that support the virtual assistant.Available in three colors: black, white or blue.

echo Dot 4th generation – smart speaker with Alexa and watch

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 449* (10% discount)

Amazon Echo dot 4 with clock Image: Disclosure

This 4th generation model of the echo Dot is similar to the previous one, but he has a digital clock on his speaker. It is possible to see the time, alarms and timers in your display of LED. The Snooze function is activated at the top. The device can also be used to control the home by voice and intelligently, combined with other compatible devices, and to make calls through the Alexa app or other devices. echo compatible.

Fire TV Stick 4K

Price: from R$449 to R$339 (24% discount)*

Fire TV Stick 4K Image: Reproduction/Amazon

This device, which looks like a pen drive, lets you access apps like Amazon Prime Video, Prime music, Disney+, Netflix and more. It is the latest version of the device, recommended for streaming on 4K Ultra HD with vibrant colors. The device comes with the Alexa assistant and allows you to search for movies and series command of voice.

The device is compact and works when plugged into the input. hdmi from the TV, but internet and wi-fi are required. Features 8GB of internal storage, Dolby sound experience atmospheres and processor quad core (four-core), which means cinematic audio and fast running apps. It uses its own Fire OS operating system, which is based on Android.

Kindle 10th generation

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 319* (20% discount)

Image: Amazon

The 10th generation Kindle has a 6-inch (15.2 cm), anti-glare, 167-inch screen. ppi. The acronym in English represents the number of pixels per inch. The higher the number, the higher the quality of what you see. Among Amazon readers, this is the smallest ppi. The device has built-in lighting with 4 LEDs and long-lasting battery life, according to the manufacturer, which can be used for up to six weeks without recharging. It is not waterproof and has 8GB of storage.

Echo Show 5 (2nd generation, version 2021) – with Alexa and 2 MP camera

Price: from BRL 599 to BRL 499* (17% discount)

Amazon’s Echo show 5 Image: Disclosure

In addition to following all Alexa’s standard features, the model echo Show has a 2 MP camera, which allows you to make video calls to anyone using the Alexa app. The interactive screen can be voice or motion commanded to control other compatible devices. Through Facebook, you can display photos on this smart screen, turning it into a digital photo frame. It is manufactured in black, white or blue.

Echo Dot 4th Generation with premium sound, smart home hub and Alexa

Price: from BRL 749 for BRL 649* (13% discount)

Echo dot 4 from Amazon Image: Disclosure

Echo delivers high-pitched sounds, dynamic mids and deep bass, according to the manufacturer, providing a high-quality system that adapts to the room in which you are operating. In practice, it allows for greater immersion when listening to music and podcasts, for example. Smart functions that are worth mentioning is the multi-environment music feature: it allows you to play audios synchronously in different rooms that have other compatible Echo devices. It can be synchronized with Fire TV Lite, an Amazon device that turns your TV into a smart, reproducing the sound of movies and series with home theater quality. Available in black, white or blue.

Echo Show 8 (2nd generation, version 2021) – with Alexa and 13 MP camera

Price: from BRL 899 for BRL 699* (22% discount)

Amazon’s Echo Show 8 Image: Disclosure

It has an 8-inch (20.3 cm) HD touchscreen with adaptable color and powerful speakers, according to Amazon. Video calls can be made with the 13 MP camera, which uses auto framing to keep you in the center of the screen. To enable this functionality, just ask Alexa to make a call to someone registered in your contacts. The model can be purchased in black or white.

echo Show 10 – smart display with movement and Alexa

Price: from R$1,899 for R$1,699* (10% discount)

Amazon’s Echo show 10 Image: Disclosure

Developed with a display 10.1 inch (25.6 cm) HD that automatically moves around the base, video calls, recipes and movies and series can always be in view. The speakers provide premium, high-quality directional sound, according to the manufacturer. The camera has a resolution of 13 MP and has automatic framing and movement, for better centering and positioning during video calls.

Echo Studio – smart speaker with high fidelity audio and Alexa

Price: from R$1,699 for R$1,499* (12% discount)

Echo Studio Image: Disclosure

The Echo Studio model has even more immersive sound and features speakers that produce powerful bass, dynamic mid-range and crisp highs, according to the manufacturer. Dolby Atmos technology (for 3D audio, cinema-like and more realistic) provides a sense of space, clarity and depth in sounds. The device automatically identifies the acoustics of the environment and continuously adjusts the reproduction to provide a good sound experience.

