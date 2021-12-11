Amazon suffers from vaccine deniers and stranded doses

After a late start and a shortage of vaccines, Brazil already has enough doses to immunize people over 12 against covid-19 — not counting the boosters. But the advance of vaccination created an uneven map across the country, with the states of the Amazon boasting the lowest immunization rates and with governments calling for suspension of sending new doses due to lack of a place to accommodate them.

The biggest challenge today, they report, is overcoming denial. The Health Departments are setting up strategies to try to convince their populations to go vaccinated to increase protection against a possible circulation of the omicron variant.

Today, the seven states with the lowest complete vaccination rates are in the Amazon. Six of them are in the North region. Five did not even reach half of the vaccinated population: Acre, Amapá, Maranhão, Pará and Roraima.

Until Thursday (9), the Ministry of Health had sent 381 million doses to states across the country. According to the press consortium, on that same day, 138.8 million Brazilians were immunized with a single dose or two doses, or 65% of the population.

Of the nine states in the Legal Amazon, only one averages less than ten percentage points compared to the national rate for a fully immunized population:

To the UOL, the Ministry of Health informed that it has reinforced vaccination actions in the North region and that all states have enough vaccines for their populations. “Some units of the federation even asked for the suspension of the sending of new shipments of immunization agents, alleging lack of storage space”, says the folder.

Faced with the difficulties faced in these more backward states, the ministry partnered with PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) and state and municipal secretariats and “carries out a task force to expand vaccination coverage, throughout the region, with the doses already available”.

“To ensure that the data are up to date, the number of typists who will feed the vaccination data system will also be reinforced,” he completes.

Army takes vaccines to Yuyrareta indigenous village, in Amapá Image: Army/Disclosure

most critical cases

In Amapá, the immunization rate is the lowest in the country: 39.1% of the population, just over half the rate of São Paulo (76.8%) —the leading state in the immunization ranking.

All states have doses, but we are now facing the difficulty of sensitizing the population. We are looking for strategies to deconstruct some untruths about the vaccine issue.”

Juan Mendes, Health Secretary of Amapá and Vice President for the Northern Region of Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries)

Without applying doses, they are stored, unused. On Thursday, for example, half of the doses sent by the Ministry of Health to Roraima had not yet been used. The State Health Department informed the UOL which sends doses to 15 municipalities every fortnight, “as requested by the municipal team”.

Today, almost one in three doses are in the possession of the state government and are not even in the hands of the municipalities. “Of 1,175,258 vaccines received from the federal government, 808,105 doses were sent to city halls, that is, more than 68% of the total received from the federal government”, says the folder.

The government also informed that it is carrying out —in partnership with the ministry, PAHO and 11 city halls— an “active search in rural areas, to intensify the vaccination campaign against covid-19”.

Tent vaccinates residents in rural Boa Vista, capital of Roraima Image: Giovani Oliveira/Boa Vista City Hall

Also sought out to explain the low vaccination rate, Sespa (Secretary of Health of Pará) sent a note in which it blamed the “demobilization of vaccine rooms easily accessible by the municipalities, fake news, the population’s relaxation in relation to pandemic and even the dimensions of the state with its logistical specificities of large rural areas and places of difficult access”.

The state carries out several mobilization campaigns to combat fake news, in addition to constantly guiding municipalities to improve their strategies, guaranteeing vaccination in places of great circulation, carrying out an active search for the absentee population, expanding vaccination schedules, among other alternatives. “

Sespa, in note

Renata Quiles, coordinator of the PNI (National Immunization Program) in Acre, agrees that the refusal of the vaccine by the population is a key point in the state. “They are people in different situations, but there is a very strong cultural and religious influence”, he says.

Because of this, she cites that the state government promoted awareness campaigns for the population. “We have passed this phase and now the strategies are more effective in terms of reducing the circulation of the virus and minimizing the symptoms and risk of death among those infected, such as, for example, the vaccination passport required at events and the intensification of vaccination at night and weekends,” he explains.

Mutirão by the government of Acre, in Rio Branco, lasted 48 hours to vaccinate people in June Image: Júnior Aguiar/Secom Acre

The Maranhão Health Department said, in a statement, that it has been helping municipalities with actions such as “vaccination joint efforts, drive-thrus services, active search in the capital and in the interior of the state, in addition to the distribution of supplies sent by the Ministry of Health. Health”.

risk for all

The difference in stages of vaccination is a matter of concern for the SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations). According to the organisation’s vice president, Isabella Ballalai, the problem should not be treated as restricted to places where there is little adhesion and defends that the country should remain alert.

“This is a problem of homogeneity, which we see even in other vaccines. And that means that there are pockets of non-vaccinated people. We need not only good coverage, but good coverage in the states and municipalities. And I would say more: even in the neighborhoods. It’s no use just having the capital with a good rate, and not the interior”, he says.

Ballalai warns that the target to be reached is 90% of people immunized, which would allow a return to activities in a safe sanitary environment.

You can compare it with what is happening now in the world: as long as there are countries in Africa without a vaccine; Europe and America with low coverage; there will be a risk of a new variant being born in environments where there is greater circulation of the virus.”

Isabella Ballalai, from SBIm

As omicron is more contagious than previous variants, according to what is known about it so far, vaccination becomes even more important, explains Felipe Naveca, virologist and researcher at Fiocruz (Oswaldo Cruz Foundation) Amazônia.

“The variant will certainly be easier to spread in populations with a low rate of vaccinates, or with an incomplete regimen, which could result in increases in severe cases in this population”, he says.

He says that despite the moment of global attention, manufacturers are announcing that existing vaccines are effective against the new strain — and that the protection strategy will not change.

In the case of Pfizer’s vaccine, the manufacturer disclosed that the antibodies produced after a third dose are sufficient to neutralize the virus. This will likely be shown for other vaccines, or in heterologous schedules. These same results give us an important warning about the need to move further with vaccination.”

Felipe Naveca, from Fiocruz Amazônia

Mass testing carried out in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, in September Image: Personal collection

Naveca has been out in the Amazonian interior since the beginning of the pandemic to investigate the spread and variants of SARS-CoV-2. He claims that he heard, on many missions, reports of people who refused to take the vaccine.

“We had the opportunity to hear from health professionals that there are many people who do not want to be vaccinated for religious, cultural reasons or even fear because of fake news. The attitude of not being vaccinated keeps the virus circulating and giving more chances to continue evolving . Even the micron can still evolve”, he concludes.