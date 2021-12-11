THE Ambev (ABEV3) will pay R$9.4 billion in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), according to a notice to shareholders published this Friday (10).
The value of Ambev dividends will be BRL 0.1334 per share, which will be paid on December 30th.
Only investors with Ambev shares on December 17th they will be entitled to receive the income. As of the 20th, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.
According to a document filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2021.
already the Ambev’s JCP will be R$0.4702 per action, which will also be paid on December 30th.
For NYSE ADR holders, the company will pay the dividends based on the shareholding position as of December 21st.
Ambev dividends
- Value per share: BRL 0.1334
- Pay day: December 30th
- Yield (dividend yield): 3.04%
Ambev’s JCP
- Value per share: R$0.4702
- Cut-off date: December 17th
- Pay day: December 30th
- Yield (dividend yield): 3.04%
In today’s trading session, Ambev’s share price rose by 2%. Currently, around 10:50 am, shares rise 1.2% at R$16. In the year, the company’s common shares add up to 4.1%.
Ambev’s latest result
Above expectations, the company reported a profit of BRL 3.7 billion in the third quarter of this year, up 57% over the same period last year. With the number higher than expected by the market, the company heads the highs of the Ibovespa.
In a few minutes in the trading session that followed the balance sheet, the company rose 10% on the Ibovespa.
Until this trading session the Ambev shares were in the red in 2021, down 1.6% compared to the beginning of the year. With the quarterly result, the company came out of the negative in the annual balance (Year to Date) — despite still being below the R$19.60 registered in mid-June.
In the eyes of XP, the result financial The company’s quarterly growth shows strong growth despite pressure on margins due to exchange rates and rising commodity prices.
“We were surprised by a 7.7% year-on-year growth in consolidated volumes, mainly due to a better-than-expected performance at the Cerveja Brasil unit, which we consider positive given the more difficult base of comparison. Eight of the top ten markets in Ambev are already growing above 3Q19″, say analysts Leonardo Alencar and Pedro Fonseca.