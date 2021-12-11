Business

THE Ambev (ABEV3) will pay R$9.4 billion in dividends and interest on equity (JCP), according to a notice to shareholders published this Friday (10).

The value of Ambev dividends will be BRL 0.1334 per share, which will be paid on December 30th.

Only investors with Ambev shares on December 17th they will be entitled to receive the income. As of the 20th, the shares will be traded without the right to dividends.

According to a document filed with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM), these earnings are part of the mandatory dividends for fiscal year 2021.

already the Ambev’s JCP will be R$0.4702 per action, which will also be paid on December 30th.

For NYSE ADR holders, the company will pay the dividends based on the shareholding position as of December 21st.

Ambev dividends

Value per share: BRL 0.1334

Pay day: December 30th

Yield (dividend yield): 3.04%

Ambev’s JCP

Value per share: R$0.4702

Cut-off date: December 17th

Pay day: December 30th

Yield (dividend yield): 3.04%

In today’s trading session, Ambev’s share price rose by 2%. Currently, around 10:50 am, shares rise 1.2% at R$16. In the year, the company’s common shares add up to 4.1%.

Ambev’s latest result