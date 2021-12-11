Amil sells portfolio of individual plans. What should the customer do? – 12/10/2021

The health operator Amil, belonging to the United Health group, will transfer its portfolio of individual health plans to the investment company Fiord Capital. APS (Personalized Health Care) takes over the business, in a transaction valued at R$ 3 billion.

The information was released by the newspaper Valor Econômico. O UOL contacted Amil, but the company will not comment. Until the publication of this text, the company had not made any public statement about the case.

Beware of contract changes

However, the matter raises questions for beneficiaries of the health plan. Users must be aware of any changes not provided for in the contract in order to preserve their rights.

Marcos Patullo, a lawyer specializing in the right to health and a partner at the Vilhena Silva Advogados law firm, says that this market movement tends to bring a headache to the consumer.

As an example, he cites the sale of Golden Cross’ portfolio to Unimed-Rio, in 2013. “There was a promise to maintain the network, but what was seen was an intense judicialization that caused customers to be harmed by the loss of hospitals, for example,” he says.

Patullo suggests that Amil beneficiaries be aware of any changes in the health plan. And also that they use reliable complaint channels, such as the ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), a body linked to the Ministry of Health.

Ask questions below, with guidance from Patullo:

What can change for the customer?

In theory, operators say that nothing will change for the beneficiary, that the value of the plans and the network will remain the same. In practice, when this type of movement happens, the beneficiaries suffer. It is a recurrent practice to reduce the service network. Beneficiaries lose the hospitals they were used to using, says the lawyer.

Is it possible for the new manager to raise prices?

ANS guarantees, by the law on health plans, that the monthly fee is maintained. If there is de-accreditation of a hospital, doctors or clinics, the new company has to replace it with an equivalent one. The lawyer claims this is subjective. “What is equivalent? The beneficiary wants his hospital to be maintained.”

Can the accredited network be changed?

No, but ANS has to keep an eye on the portfolio, especially if the accredited service network is going to be maintained. It’s what influences the user’s day-to-day the most.

“I’m not necessarily saying it will happen [com a Amil], but from what I have seen in other cases, I believe that there may indeed be a change in the service provided to these beneficiaries”, declares Patullo.

In case of irregularities, what should the user do?

It is necessary to be very attentive to the communications and possible changes that will be received from the new manager of the plan to see if the service and the hospital network will be maintained.

ANS provides online channels, such as the ombudsman and the Preliminary Intermediation Notification, which allow the registration of complaints and notifications of possible irregularities.

What if the issue is not resolved?

It is interesting to file the complaint with ANS first. However, if nothing is resolved, the beneficiary can file a lawsuit to ensure the maintenance of the network or even that it is equivalent.

Actions are usually quick. In the state of São Paulo, injunctions are usually appreciated in less than a week. The procedure in the judiciary has been satisfactory, says the lawyer.