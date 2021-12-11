Ana Beatriz Nogueira cancels play after theater receives event with Sérgio Moro

The artist received the support of several famous people and the subject reverberated on social networks; Teatro dos Quatro said that it values ​​freedom of expression and that it will never censor any kind of demonstration

Disclosure/Globe/10.12.2021 Ana Beatriz Nogueira protested against theater that hosted an event with Sérgio Moro



The actress Ana Beatriz Nogueira announced that he will no longer present the show “Um Dia a Menos” at Theater of the Four, which is in the region of Gávea, in Rio de Janeiro. The artist took this decision in protest, because on the night of Thursday, 9th, the theater in which she would be on stage was the stage for a talk show with the former Minister of Justice Sergio Moro, which is launching the biographical book “Against the Corruption System”. the journalist Carlos Nascimento also participated in the event. “As an actress and producer of the play ‘Um Dia a Menos’, I’m canceling my debut in January at Teatro dos Quatro”, declared the actress, who is currently on air in “Um Lugar ao Sol”, on Globo’s prime time. Ana Beatriz ended up in the most talked about topics on Twitter this Friday, 10, and received support from several artists.

“I was a fan before, imagine now! When our spaces, tablets that we have made sacred with blood and sweat from 25 centuries ago, are desecrated in this way, they no longer represent us. They just saw the wooden floor of a market”, wrote the actor Roberto Birindelli. “It is absurd for the theater to literally give the stage to this man who so fez and does against the culture and artists of the country”, commented the actor Pedro Henrique Müller. “It blew the decision!!! For more people like you, Ana. I love you”, posted the actress Silvia Buarque. “Great Ana Beatriz Nogueira! In ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ there are only good people! For the ignorant, Ana Beatriz Nogueira won the Silver Bear at the Berlin Film Festival with the film ‘Vera’, at the beginning of her career. Much more important than Oscar”, added the actor José de Abreu. Actors Paulo Betti, Debora Lamm, João Vitti, Deborah Evelyn and Lúcio Mauro Filho also demonstrated their support for the actress.

theater positioned itself

O Teatro dos Quatro said, in a statement, that it has “been the stage of several struggles and historical moments” in the country. “We are always guided by freedom of expression and thought, we never censor or limit any manifestation. Precisely for this reason, we receive messages and criticisms today with the same respect as always. It should be noted that we are also a private, independent theater without any support or sponsorship. We are a company with CNPJ, charges, labor obligations and employees. We are families that depend on Teatro dos 4. In this way, we spent two years, like so many others, closed and unable to work. We managed, through effort and love for the theater, to keep our space clean, with up-to-date maintenance, our team supported and united.”

The publisher responsible for publishing Moro’s book was the one who hired the theater space for the launch. “Today’s event in question is an independent realization of a publisher that hired the space to launch a book. For us, it is just a one-off and commercial relationship, like so many others. Our priority continues to be the realization of artistic shows that continue to keep the name and history of Teatro dos 4 among the most important and relevant in the country. We are working for it! In the same way, we are open to everyone, as we always have been”, informed the theater.