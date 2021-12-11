Ana Beatriz Nogueira cancels play in theater that received Sérgio Moro

Actress positioned herself politically (Photo: Fábio Rocha/Globo)

Ana Beatriz Nogueira decided to end its partnership with Teatro dos Quatro in Rio de Janeiro. The actress’ decision was announced on her social networks this Thursday (9), after the theater held an event with the presence of Sérgio Moro and journalist Carlos Nascimento.

On Instagram, the Globo actress was direct: “As an actress and producer of the play ‘Um Dia a Menos’, I’m canceling my January debut at Teatro dos Quatro”.

The artist’s decision, which is on the air in “A Place in the Sun”, reverberated on social networks. Many praised its political stance, but some felt it lacked professionalism. Artists such as Cissa Guimarães, Deborah Evelyn, Zelia Ducan, Paulo Betti, Lúcio Mauro Filho and more came to his defense.

After such repercussion, Teatro dos Quatro released a note addressed to artists, producers, directors and “other colleagues”. The statement says the event with Moro was “just a one-off and commercial relationship, like so many others.”

Read the note in full:

“Dear artists, producers, directors and other colleagues.

Since its beginning, Teatro dos 4 has been the stage for several struggles and historical moments in our country. On the sacred boards of the Teatro dos 4 , the greatest artists have stepped in memorable spectacles. For you, classmates, we do not need here to lengthen, enumerate and highlight the importance of this house that has always belonged to everyone and for everyone.

We are always guided by freedom of expression and thought, we never censor or limit any manifestation. Precisely for this reason, we receive messages and criticisms today with the same respect as always.

It should be noted that we are also a private, independent theater without any support or sponsorship. We are a company with CNPJ, charges, labor obligations and employees. We are families that depend on Teatro dos 4. In this way, we spent 2 years, like so many others, closed and unable to work. By effort and love of THEATER, we managed to keep our space clean, with up-to-date maintenance, our team supported and united.

Keep reading

Finally, after this long period, we started our opening to beautiful shows, classes, events, ballets, in other words, all the activities that allow us to finally breathe again.

Today’s event in question is an independent realization of a publisher that hired the space to launch a book. For us, it is just a one-off and commercial relationship, like so many others.

Our priority continues to be the realization of artistic shows that continue to keep the name and history of Teatro dos 4 among the most important and relevant in the country. We are working for it! In the same way, we are open to everyone, as we always have been.

We ask you to support the Theaters, not just the Teatro dos 4, which have barely survived this sad period without sparing efforts to remain standing. Let us have empathy, tranquility and understanding. Only then is it possible.

A big hug,

Theater team of the 4“