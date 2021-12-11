Ana Beatriz Nogueira rebels and cancels play in theater that receives Moro· Notícias da TV

Ana Beatriz Nogueira was outraged by the presence of Sergio Moro at Teatro dos Quatro, located in Rio de Janeiro. The artist had scheduled the premiere of a play in January at the same location. When faced with the announcement of the presence of the politician, she announced the cancellation of the presentation.

“As an actress and producer of Um Dia a Menos, I’m canceling my January debut at Teatro dos Quatro,” she wrote on her Instagram profile on Thursday (9).

The photo shared by Ana showed the invitation to the talk show with Moro, published on the theater’s social networks. In the comments of the post, the interpreter of Elenice in Um Lugar ao Sol was praised by other professional colleagues and friends.

“I was a fan before, imagine now! When our spaces, boards that we turned into sacred with blood and sweat from 25 centuries ago, are desecrated in this way, they don’t represent us anymore. They just become the wooden floor of a market”, vented the actor Roberto Birindelli.

“It rocked the decision! For more people like you, Ana. I love you,” said Silvia Buarque. “You fill me with pride,” Zelia Duncan said. Personalities like Vera Zimmermann, Cissa Guimarães, Leo Aversa and Lucio Mauro Filho left emojis of applause for the blonde.

The play Um Dia a Menos has been running since 2019 and is an adaptation of the eponymous tale by Clarice Lispector (1920-1977). It is a monologue –theatrical language to indicate a text or presentation performed by just one person– that follows the anguish of a lonely woman.

Check out the publication by Ana Beatriz Nogueira below: