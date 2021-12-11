Ana Hickmann confesses that she has already deleted contact from her husband’s cell phone

the presenter Ana Hickmann gave an interview to Matheus Mazzafera, which aired this Friday (10), and opened the details about his relationship with Alexandre Correa, to whom she has been married for 23 years.

Showing that she is people like us, Ana revealed in the interview that she has already taken her husband’s cell phone, excluded some contacts that she thought were unnecessary and took the opportunity to stop following a woman. However, he guaranteed that nothing was done hidden.

“Hidden, no. I pick it up and if he comes along and asks what I’m doing, I say ‘looking at your WhatsApp’. I’ve already deleted contact from his cell phone, I’ve already stopped following women. ‘Why are you following? I do not know it'”, revealed Ana, talking about her husband’s jealousy, which, according to her, is well controlled.

Finally, he revealed that they understand each other very well: “He never asked to look at my [Instagram]. But if I asked, I wouldn’t have a problem. Do you want me to stop following? All right, I do the same, and I don’t even ask.”

It is worth remembering that Ana and Alaxandre went through a bigger scare recently, when the businessman was diagnosed with cancer. But luckily, after the treatment, Ale went into remission and revealed a cure.