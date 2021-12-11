Anatel creates code to identify telemarketing numbers

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) announced this Friday (10) a new obligation for companies that provide telemarketing services. Starting in 2022, all numbers used by these service providers will start with the sequence “0303”.

The novelty is called Operating Procedure for Allocation of Numbering Resources and was published in Act nº 10.413, which appears in the Official Gazette of the Union. Months before, the subject had already gone through a public consultation, receiving suggestions from consumers and regulatory agencies.

The purpose of implementing the code “0303” at the beginning of telephone numbers is help the consumer to identify more easily whether or not the call he is receiving is from a telemarketer, possibly to offer a product or service.

More changes

Anatel’s act also indicates that, if a customer requests it, operators will have to block telemarketing calls from that identification number. The service providers will be responsible for preventing other numbers from being used.

Standardization must be adopted within 90 days for mobile operators and 180 days for fixed-line companies.