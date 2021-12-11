and now, how much is R$ 1 thousand at 99Pay?

THE Selic went up again, now for the seventh time in a row. Thus, with a rise of 1.50 percentage points, the economy’s basic interest rate reached the level of 9.25% per year. Good news is that the Selic increase is very positive for those who already have money invested in fixed income. But for those who don’t have it, it’s also a good idea to put your money to work right now. And in the case of the 99Pay portfolio, which offers a yield of 220% of the CDI, how much would its return be? That’s what we’ll see now.

First, it is worth explaining why investment in fixed income is more advantageous. Basically, this is because most of these investments or these digital accounts are based on the income of the Selic itself. As is the case with popular and traditional savings, and also with income based on CDI.

In the case of 99Pay, as explained, the digital portfolio guarantees a return based on 220% of the CDI, and with daily liquidity, for those who add up to R$5,000 to their balance. In other words, investing up to R$5,000, you get the highest profitability today among fintechs and digital portfolios, and also the ability to withdraw money whenever you want (this is the daily liquidity).

In practice, this CDI rate represents a yield of 20.13% per year. And it is the highest option currently. Thus, if you leave BRL 1,000 for a year, at the end of this period, you will have a gross amount (discounted IR) of R$ 1213.02 – twice the income of PicPay (BRL 1091.70), for example, and almost 4 times the income in savings (BRL 1060.20). Bearing in mind that, in addition to the limit of R$5,000, 99Pay is not guaranteed by the FGC or the National Treasury.

