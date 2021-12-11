André Gonçalves has a new prison order for not paying child support for his eldest daughter: ‘I’m going to end my career’

A week after being held under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, as a result of his relationship with journalist and actress Cynthia Benini, actor André Gonçalves became the target of a new request for prison for the same reason, only this time with his eldest daughter as the plaintiff. Manuela, 23, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food. The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court of the Capital, in Barra da Tijuca, and is awaiting the judge’s decision. Manuela, who charges a monthly pension of R$6,000, did not accept the late payment of the R$20,000 agreement offered by Gonçalves last October and is now also asking for her father’s imprisonment for a debt of R$109,000.

Contrary to what has been released in recent days, the decision of house arrest and use of electronic ankle bracelets already handed down by the Santa Catarina Court was, according to the actor, due to a debt of R$ 13,500 charged in a new lawsuit filed by Valentina, referring to three months of delay in the pension of R$ 4,500 to which she would be entitled. In addition to this, there is another lawsuit filed by Cynthia in São Paulo that charges another R$ 350,000 for lack of payments to the former couple’s daughter, but which is still under negotiation – the actor has just had a scooter rated at R $11,000 pledged by Justice. The 20-year-old son Pedro, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios, is the only one who has a good relationship with his father. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.

Terrified by the imminent visit of the bailiff who will notify him of the arrest and bring the electronic anklet that he will be required to wear for at least 60 days, André received O GLOBO in the house where he lives with his current wife, also actress Danielle Winits, in the neighborhood of Joá, last Thursday, and cried 12 times in 2 hours of interview. For the actor, the arrest requested by his own daughters is “too devastating” to continue his career.

— So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested. In closing I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore. I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start, I’ve been living this for five years – she says in tears.

The actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those unable to pay child support in Brazil and spoke of the hurt he feels for no longer having a good relationship with his daughters – he is blocked from contacting them on social networks. ]

“They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad names for my kids, but I think it’s unspeakable the situation I’m going through without having to go through. The way out is not the prison. I know the father I am, that I want to be. I’m not a criminal. There is nothing that disgraces me at the federal, state or municipal level.

Sought, the lawyer Juliana Lima dos Santos, who leads Manuela Seiblitz’s action in the 4th Family Court, declined to comment on Gonçalves’ statements alleging that the process is under judicial secrecy. Cynthia Benini’s lawyer, Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho, said she was in a meeting and did not return to the report’s contact.

Check out some excerpts from the interview:

prison for not paying child support

“It’s cruel that law (alimony) determines imprisonment in private prison because it doesn’t solve it. I don’t have BRL 350 thousand or BRL 110 thousand. I’m going to prison. So I think it’s disproportionate because, as I’m a self-employed worker, I can’t pay BRL 6,000 for one and BRL 4,500 for another. I feel like I’m at the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them. A son does that with a father. My lawyer (Sylvio Guerra) you know the size of my despair, my suffering, because mainly it’s about people that I have affection, that I have love, that I’ve lived with for 20 years, so for the last five years I’ve felt like an outlaw, thinking that anyone At the time I will be arrested, without the right of defense. We went to court, tried to review, tried to reach an agreement with the mothers, and it was not accepted. That it were R$ 2 million… If you negotiate with other people, with the school when you’re late, or with someone you owe a debt to, why don’t you do it with your father? . And they’ll understand when they’re older that I’m not the one who owes them.”

relationship with children

“I feel terrible that I can end up behind bars, curtailed by freedom, because of my son. What hurts me is that he comes there in the ‘arrest order’ process and the son signs it. They are already of legal age. I don’t say this for victimization, but it’s because that’s the reality I’ve been living for a long time. You’re going to be arrested, you’re not going to be arrested. I just have hope and faith, because there’s no evil that lasts forever. that this should be resolved in the family… I believe I was the best parent I tried to be. My kids are making me a villain, I don’t feel that way. I feel wronged, cruelly wronged, I feel like a Unassisted citizen, I’m not an heir, I have no salary and no steady contract with anyone, so they made me the villain in their life. Their Evil Favorite for money. They lead rich lives and they want me to support this rich life, but this is impossible”.

loan denied

“I tried to get a loan from the bank, but I couldn’t because the IRS ended up fining me R$5,000 for an error in the declaration and that hindered my loan. to the bank, who wouldn’t ask for my arrest from him, but ran into this issue of the Revenue.”.

new jobs

“To give you an idea, the only source of income for the last five, six years was basically the series I did “Impuros”, the first season. The role grew, I did the second and third. Then I made a part in the movie. by Edir Macedo, I did a soap opera on Record (“Jesus”) for a year. And we’re going to release a documentary and they’ll think I’m rich, but I received R$300 to shoot a week. In the last two weeks, this news from Prison became an international issue… Even in Portugal they were already promoting it. And friends I have there invited me to star in two feature films, to star in the Passion of Christ in Natal next year, but I don’t know what to say, no I know if I can, I don’t know if I’ll be out in March, which is when I plan to shoot.”

Danielle Winits

“Dani has made himself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise a pool, I didn’t want to … So this here (points to the house around), the car, it’s not mine, it belongs to Dani and her kids. The first thing I did was say, ‘Dani, this is a very serious problem. , which is mine. You’ll never touch R$1 to help me, I don’t accept. She has her questions, I have mine. Dani is my partner, giant heart, I have nothing to say. It’s not a gift. only me. She has a relationship with Valentina, affection and affection. Maybe this persecution is due to the situation and Dani’s history, she is a star. But I hope not, that’s not what I think. that had already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care, the holidays were with us. Birthdays, sometimes, with us. ni was the ultimate ‘boadrasta’ with Valentina and Pedro. Dani talks things I don’t know, even conversations I don’t have with Valentina, she does. And sometimes Cynthia sought her out to vent.”

shared custody

“I don’t have any shared custody because I always thought I would die too young. I naturally gave first custody to Manuela’s mother, upon Cynthia’s separation I made this deal, I didn’t want to be a hindrance. What’s better? You want to Keep it for you? Okay, I just want to see it, to be able to visit… With Pedro it’s different. He has a very good soul, he’s very special. In January he comes here. I even had this good relationship with Valentina two weeks ago… She came back from Canada, personal issues, never denied affection, never stopped hugging them. I texted every day to my children until recently… I always want to see them, I ask for open the camera, I’ve never denied affection, I’m an affectionate guy, my friends know about my relationship with my kids and what they mean to me, I’ve always wanted and still intend to be a good father. The risk of being imprisoned, I think so, I hope I die to find my own place. freedom”.

