André Gonçalves has new prison order for not paying child support | celebrities

A week after being held under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, the result of his relationship with journalist and actress Cytnthia Benini, actor André Gonçalves became the target of a new request for prison for the same reason, only this time with his eldest daughter as the plaintiff. Manuela, 23, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, filed against her ex in Rio’s court for delayed food. The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court of the Capital, in Barra da Tijuca, and is awaiting the judge’s decision. Manuela, who charges a monthly pension of R$ 6 thousand, did not accept the late payment of the R$ 20 thousand agreement offered by Gonçalves last October and is now also asking for his father’s imprisonment for a debt of R$ 109 thousand.

Contrary to what has been released in recent days, the decision of house arrest and use of electronic ankle bracelets already handed down by the Santa Catarina Court was, according to the actor, due to a debt of R$ 13,500 charged in a new lawsuit filed by Valentina, referring to three months of delay in the pension of R$ 4,500 to which she would be entitled. In addition to this, there is another lawsuit filed by Cynthia in São Paulo that charges another R$ 350,000 for lack of payments to the former couple’s daughter, but which is still under negotiation – the actor has just had a scooter rated at R $11,000 pledged by Justice. The 20-year-old son Pedro, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios, is the only one who has a good relationship with his father. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.

Terrified by the imminent visit of the bailiff who will notify him of the arrest and bring the electronic anklet that he will be required to wear for at least 60 days, André received O GLOBO in the house where he lives with his current wife, also actress Danielle Winits, in the neighborhood of Joá, last Thursday, and cried 12 times in 2 hours of interview. For the actor, the arrest requested by his own daughters is “too devastating” to continue his career. — So I decided to stop, I’m going to stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested. In closing I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore. I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start, I’ve been living this for five years – she says in tears.

The actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those unable to pay child support in Brazil and spoke of the hurt he feels for no longer having a good relationship with his daughters – he is blocked from contacting them on social networks. “They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad names for my kids, but I think it’s unspeakable the situation I’m going through without having to go through. The way out is not the prison. I know the father I am, that I want to be. I’m not a criminal. There is nothing that disgraces me at the federal, state or municipal level. Sought, the lawyer Juliana Lima dos Santos, who leads Manuela Seiblitz’s action in the 4th Family Court, declined to comment on Gonçalves’ statements alleging that the process is under judicial secrecy. Cynthia Benini’s lawyer, Stella Marys Silva Pereira de Carvalho, said she was in a meeting and did not return to the report’s contact. Check out some excerpts from the interview:

prison for not paying child support

It is cruel that law (alimony) determines imprisonment in private prison because it does not resolve. I don’t have R$350 thousand or R$110 thousand. I’m going to jail. So I think it’s disproportionate because, as I’m a self-employed person, I can’t pay R$ 6 thousand for one and R$ 4,5 thousand for another. I feel at the firing squad. I’m not a bad person. I never went with them. A son does this to a father. My lawyer (Sylvio Guerra) knows the extent of my despair, my suffering, because mainly it is about people that I have affection, that I have love, that I’ve lived with for 20 years, so in the last five years I feel an outlaw, thinking that at any moment I will be arrested, without the right of defense. We went to court, tried the review, tried to reach an agreement with the mothers, and it was not accepted. That it were R$ 2 million… if you negotiate with other people, with the school when you are late, or with someone you have a debt, why don’t you do it with your father? I helped put it in the world. And they’ll understand when they’re older that I’m not the one who owes them.

relationship with children

I feel terrible that I can end up behind bars, curtailed by freedom, because of a child. What hurts me is that the “arrest order” process is there and the son signs it. They are now of legal age. And I don’t say this for victimization, but it’s because that’s the reality I’ve been living for a long time. It will be arrested, it will not be arrested. I only have hope and faith, because there is no evil that lasts forever. I think this should be resolved in the family… I believe that for me I was the best father I tried to be. They are making me a villain, my children, I don’t feel that way, I feel wronged, cruelly wronged, I feel like an unassisted citizen, I’m not an heir, I have no salary and no fixed contract with anyone, so they transformed me in the villain of their lives. Their Evil Favorite for money. They lead rich lives and they want me to support that rich life, but that’s impossible.

loan denied

I tried to get a loan at the bank, but I couldn’t because the IRS ended up fineing me R$5,000 for an error in the declaration, and that hindered my loan. We tried to get a loan of R$ 450,000 from the bank so that I would be indebted to the bank, which wouldn’t ask for my arrest, but ran into this issue of the Revenue.

new jobs

To give you an idea, the only source of income in the last five, six years was basically the series I did on Impuros, I did the first season, the role grew, I did the second and the third. Then I participated in Edir Macedo’s film, I did a soap opera on Record (Jesus) for a year. And we’re going to release a documentary and they’ll think I’m rich, but I received R$300 to shoot a week. In the last two weeks, this news about the prison became an international issue… even in Portugal they were already spreading the word. And friends I have there invited me to star in two feature films, to star in the Passion of Christ in Christmas next year, but I don’t know what to say, I don’t know if I can, I don’t know if I’ll be released in March, that that’s when I plan to shoot.

Daniel Winits

Dani has made herself available several times to help me, but I don’t accept it, I don’t accept it because it’s not fair and because it won’t stop. I have a bunch of friends with money and I didn’t want to ask anyone, some friends wanted to raise a cow, I didn’t… So this here (points to the house around), the car, not mine, this is Dani’s and her children. So, the first thing I did was say: – Dani this is a very serious problem, which is mine. You’ll never use R$1 to help me, I don’t accept. She has her questions, I have mine. No doubt she offered me help, Dani is my partner, giant heart, I have nothing to say, Dani is a gift not only to me, Dani is related to Valentina, of affection and affection. Perhaps this persecution is due to the situation and the story of Dani, she is a star. But I hope not, that’s not what I think. But of course it already crossed my mind. Even because there was a relationship, affection, love, care, the vacation was with us. Birthdays sometimes with us. Dani was the ultimate “boadrasta” with Valentina and Pedro. Dani talks things I don’t know, even conversations I don’t have with Valentina, she does. And sometimes Cynthia sought her out to vent.

shared custody

I don’t have any shared custody because I always thought I was going to die too soon. I naturally gave the first guard to Manuela’s mother, upon Cynthia’s separation I made this agreement, I didn’t want to be an obstacle. What’s better? Do you want custody for yourself? Okay, I just want to see it, to be able to visit… With Pedro it’s different. He has a very good soul, he is very special. In January he comes here. I had this good relationship with Valentina until two weeks ago…she came back from Canada, personal issues, she never denied affection, I never stopped hugging them.

I texted my kids every day until recently…I always want to see them, I ask to open the camera, I’ve never denied affection, I’m an affectionate guy, my friends know about my relationship with my kids and what my children mean to me, I always wanted and still intend to be a good father. Even knowing that I run the risk of being imprisoned, I think so, I hope I die to find my freedom.