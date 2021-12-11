André Gonçalves’ oldest daughter rejects late deal · TV News

Forced to wear electronic ankle bracelets after being placed under house arrest by the Santa Catarina Courts for not paying child support for his 18-year-old daughter Valentina, André Gonçalves had a new request for detention. Now, the actor’s oldest heiress, Manuela, 23, has rejected the late payment of an agreement made by her father in the process of her delayed child support, which adds up to a debt of R$109,000.

The case is being processed at the 4th Family Court of Rio de Janeiro and is awaiting the judge’s decision. Manuela is the daughter of Gonçalves and actress Tereza Seiblitz. She took over the lawsuit filed by her mother in court.

The young woman’s monthly pension is R$6,000, and she did not accept the late payment of the R$20,000 agreement negotiated by Gonçalves last October. The girl also asks for the actor’s imprisonment, according to information published this Saturday (11) by the newspaper O Globo.

The report in the publication of Grupo Globo, the decision of house arrest and use of electronic ankle bracelets was handed down by the Santa Catarina Courts last week and was due to a debt of R$ 13,500 charged in a lawsuit filed by Valentina, referring to three months of delay in the pension of R$ 4,500 to which she is entitled.

The 18-year-old is the daughter of actor and journalist and actress Cynthia Benini. In addition to the lawsuit that culminated in house arrest, there is another lawsuit filed by Valentina’s mother in São Paulo, which charges an additional R$350 thousand for non-payment of the pension for the former couple’s daughter. This case is still being negotiated by lawyers for both parties.

Married to actress Danielle Winits, Gonçalves cried in the interview he gave to Globo. He said the arrest warrants made by his own daughters were “devastating”.

I decided to stop, I will stop and finish my career. I don’t know what’s going to happen, you know? I can’t stand being arrested. In closing I take a new step in my life. I can build a new story. I can’t take so much pressure for money anymore. I’ve been coming up with this for five years. Thinking that every day there will be a bailiff at my door, waking me up at 5 am, with a start, I’ve been living this for five years.

The actor criticized the rigidity of the law that provides for imprisonment for those unable to pay child support in Brazil. The artist has no contact with the heiresses and is blocked by both on social networks.

“They turned their backs on me for money, I don’t mean any bad names for my kids, but I think it’s unspeakable the situation I’m going through without having to go through. The way out is not prison. I know the father I am. , that I want to be. I’m not a criminal. There’s nothing that disgraces me at the federal, state or municipal level,” declared Gonçalves.

Also according to the Extra newspaper, Manuela Seiblitz’s lawyer declined to comment on the case. Cynthia Benini’s lawyer, on the other hand, did not return the report’s request.

The actor has just had a scooter motorbike valued at R$ 11,000 pledged by the courts. He is also the father of Pedro, 20, from marriage to actress Myrian Rios. The young man is the only one who has a good relationship with his father. He receives R$1,000 monthly in alimony.

“It’s cruel that law (alimony) determines imprisonment in private prison because it doesn’t solve it. I don’t have R$350 thousand or R$110 thousand. I can pay BRL 6,000 for one and BRL 4,500 for another. I feel like I’m on the firing line. I’m not a bad person. I’ve never been with them,” declared Gonçalves.