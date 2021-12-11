André Gonçalves prison does not terminate child support debt; Understand

Actor André Gonçalves was under house arrest ordered by the Santa Catarina Courts after not paying child support for Valentina Benini, his daughter with journalist Cynthia Benini. The amount owed will not be extinguished after completion of the detention.

According to Stella de Carvalho, a lawyer in the case, said that “prison does not extinguish the debt. What happens is that, the debtor cannot be arrested twice for the same debt, that is, if he owed the food annuity for the year 2017 and has already been arrested for this debt, but he has not paid it, he may still be executed by the justice in the form of attachment.

The debtor can respond in court for non-payment in two ways: by arrest or attachment. After all, there are debts old and new. It is very common for the debtor to claim not to have assets. Imprisonment is, therefore, a coercive remedy by the Court for the debtor to comply with his obligation”, she explained.

More than 15 days after having decreed house arrest, Gonçalves is still waiting at his home, in Rio de Janeiro, for the arrival of the arrest warrant, accompanied by the electronic anklet, so that he can start complying with the court decision.

“House arrest, accompanied by electronic ankle bracelets, is still something very new in the family area. Previously, in the civil prison, the defendant was transferred to the prison system. On the procedure, it depends on each State. I’ll give an example of how it works in the State of São Paulo: the precatory letter, which was issued from Santa Catarina (where the process is being processed) to Rio, would reach the district of Rio, the judge would order the order to be fulfilled, which would be forwarded to a warrant center. The bailiff would then take it for compliance. In São Paulo, the debtor would be taken to a police station, where he would register an Electronic Police Report. On site, he would receive the electronic anklet and the pertinent information. And it would remain that way for 60 days,” said Stella.

André Gonçalves and pension

The amount of the pension is stipulated at R$ 4,500 per month, and it was paid regularly while the actor was part of TV Globo’s hired group. In 2007 he stopped bearing the expenses, which started a debt of R$ 112,044.33, which, with interest and monetary correction, totals R$ 352,579.01 at the current price.

The actor’s lawyer, Sylvio Guerra, told O Globo newspaper that André is unemployed and cannot pay his debts at this time.