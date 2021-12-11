Andressa Urach shows off her 6-month-old belly and surprises: “it’s huge”

Andressa Urach showed her belly at six months of pregnancy and won praise

The model Andressa Urach enchanted by posing with his belly exposed. She entered the 25th week of pregnancy, which is equivalent to six months, and is expecting a boy. The baby will be called Leon and is the result of her marriage to businessman Thiago Lopes. The famous is also the mother of a 16-year-old teenager, Arthur, the result of an old relationship.

Far from her old career, Andressa is specializing in the world of aesthetics. On her social networks, the model registered several courses that she has taken in the area, since design from eyebrows to labial micropigmentation. The return to studies, even, seems to have sealed the peace in their marriage.

A few months ago, Andressa and Thiago even announced the couple’s separation. At the time, she was in the 14th week of her pregnancy. Days later, Leon’s dads reconciled and returned to live together in the family’s apartment.

“Proud of my love @andressaurachoficial studying for the exam at the Faculty of Aesthetics and Cosmetology. Well disciplined and dedicated. The illusory art world is left behind. Graduated and mistress. Just go!”, wrote the husband of Andressa Urach by photographing her reading a handout.

This Thursday (09), the model shared a beautiful image with her fans. In the click, she appears wearing a top, which shows her belly well. In the background, it is possible to see a frame made from a photo taken at the wedding of Andressa and Thiago.

“I want to show you the painting that won the vote to stay in the room. It was this one, from my wedding, which I’m smiling about. The other of the kiss, which is more intimate, we choose to stay in the bedroom. Thank you to everyone who gave their opinion, I loved everyone’s participation!”, she thanked.

Andressa Urach he added: “Already taking the opportunity to register Leon’s 25 weeks today and show my bouncy belly button. Guys, it’s almost coming out of my belly! kkkk Did you also have your navel like this when you got pregnant?”, asked the mother to her followers.

A netizen replied: “How beautiful. My navel was like that too. It’s been 6 months since I won my prince, whose name is Arthur”. Another confessed: “I’m 27 weeks old Andressa and my navel is the same as yours”. While one didn’t have the same problem: “My belly button didn’t pop out! But, I was beautiful just like you”.

A fan praised the model: “You’re beautiful with that belly”. Another observed: “Hey how it’s growing, it’s huge”. And still another wished: “Most beautiful pregnancy. God greatly bless you, your life and your family.”

