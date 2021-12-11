Anitta and Arrascaeta player appear in photos with a fan at a restaurant in SP

It’s happening! Back in Brazil, Anitta met the player Arrascaeta at a restaurant in São Paulo. Photos posted by a fan on social media revealed that the singer and Flamengo star were together this Thursday at Jardineira Grill, in Jardins.

This fan made separate records with the two, in the same place and time. Anitta was also accompanied by her famous friends Lexa and Gabi Lopes.

Anitta had already shown interest in the athlete and invited him to a party at her house in Rio last week. The player’s presence there was “denounced” by another guest, who posed beside the athlete and shared the image. In the register, he wrote: “Yes, he will get it!” Mentioning the flirtatious atmosphere that existed between the athlete and the artist.

Anitta and Arrascaeta player appear in photos with fan in restaurant Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Anitta had already shown interest in Arrascaeta publicly (asked if he was single) before the Libertadores final, where she performed. Later, the two started to follow each other on social networks.

The player’s ex-affair, Vitória Bellato didn’t like this story very much and used social media, at the time, to vent: “Guys, you don’t need to mark me in anything, no. I already know how much of a clown I am.”

