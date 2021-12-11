Anne Lottermann announces departure from Globo to work with Faustão in Band

On the afternoon of this Friday (10), the journalist and presenter at the “Jornal Nacional”, Anne Lottermann used the social network to announce his departure from TV Globo. On her Instagram profile, Anne made a public farewell to the global broadcaster.

“COURAGE! That’s what life has always demanded of me. And this is another one of those moments! It was not an easy decision to leave Globo. It’s been 11 years! I entered a girl. I leave completely transformed. I just have thanks! To my leaders who gave me opportunities to grow as a person and as a professional, to my co-workers who helped me on this journey and became great friends. And a big thank you to you who follow me here and watched me every day on the weather forecast. I follow with a peaceful heart, with an eye on the future and on the dreams that I will fulfill. Thank you very much!”, she wrote in the post.

Lottermann leaves Globo after 11 years to work on the new TV show. Faustian on the Band, which is scheduled to premiere on January 17th.

In an interview with Splash, from UOL, the professional said: “I’m really going to Band, for Fausto Silva’s show. I still don’t want to say what role I will play in the attraction because we will have meetings there to define, but everything is already set. It’s alright, alright. It’s a time to settle down, get your head on straight. I just left and I need to clear my head. I’m in that moment of turning the key, you know? That’s why I prefer to give more details later on”.

Lottermann has already worked for BandNews and GloboNews, as a producer and presenter. In 2014, the blonde joined the Globo Rio group. Since 2019, she has been chosen to do meteorology on TV news programs in São Paulo and on JN.

See Anne Lottermann’s publication:

