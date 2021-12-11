Apple goes to its knees in the face of China for profits – News

Conservative websites and international media report that Apple CEO Tim Cook would have signed a $275 billion deal with China in 2016. The amount would be a kind of toll for the American giant to run its lucrative and vast businesses in the country without being bothered (further) by the repression of the communist government. At the same time, there was a commitment to “grow together with Chinese companies, to achieve mutual benefits”.

The five-year deal was designed to appease Chinese government officials who felt Apple wasn’t investing enough in the Chinese economy. Any economics manual would define this as an ailment, as it violates all the rules of good capitalism.

But China is a dictatorship that is not ashamed of being a dictatorship. “Socialism with Chinese characteristics” has been multiplying billionaires and growing consistently for decades, making good use of free trade, multilateral relations and scale production, with high rates of technological development. It is a power… capitalist.

But in no time, and Apple’s slack pants clearly demonstrate, the Communist Party deceives those who venture there in search of profits and expansion. It is practically an assisted suicide, in the long run, as the Xi Jinping regime knows how to play hardball and keep a tight rein on foreign investors who agree to exchange the legal security of their home country for high profits, but protected by their ideological opponents.

Perhaps the capitalists of the digital age aren’t all that ideological. What they really want is money. According to the New York Times, Chinese state officials physically manage the computers of Apple – which abandoned encryption technology used elsewhere after China demanded such monitoring.

They are giants, that is. Something is clearly out of place, from an ethical point of view and from what has become healthy economic agreements for the world economy. Muggle doesn’t exist in this story. Only those who observe from the outside, perplexed.