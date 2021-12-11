Argentines sing that Lula “will come back” during an act in Buenos Aires

posted on 12/11/2021 00:29



(credit: Reproduction/Twitter @alferdez)

The second day of commitments by former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) in Argentina ended with a chorus in support of the PT. The crowd present in the Plaza de Mayo, in Buenos Aires, sang “let’s go back, Lula will come back” right after the speech by Argentine vice president Cristina Kirchner.

“Look, comrade, whenever they sang that, they got the forecast right,” said Kirchner to the PT. Argentine President Alberto Fernández and former Uruguayan President Pepe Mujica also took part in the event commemorating 38 years of the recovery of Argentine democracy.

See the video:

Lula addressed the crowd and thanked the Argentine people and President Fernandez for their solidarity during his imprisonment.

“Comrade Alberto Fernández was a candidate for president and he had the courage to go to jail and visit me, even though I asked him to be careful, because perhaps it would not be prudent for a candidate. And Alberto said: ‘Tell Lula that I’m going to visit him with great pride and that I want to give an interview, after I get out of prison, so that the entire Argentine people know that, regardless of the elections, I’m a humanist, I defend human rights and I want to defend the freedom of comrade Lula, who is unjustly imprisoned’”, recalled the PT member.

Lula also said that South America experienced its best moment during the 2000s and 2012, a period in which progressives presided over most countries on the continent. “These progressive, socialist, humanist comrades were part of the best moment of democracy in our Great Homeland, our dear Latin America”, he affirmed.

“Our dear South America lived its best period from 2000 to 2012, when we democratically govern all countries on the continent, when we expelled the FTAA and signed Mercosur, created Unasur and Celac”, he added.

Earlier, the former president of Brazil received the Azucena Villaflor Award, which honors citizens for their trajectory in the defense of human rights.