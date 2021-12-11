AstraZeneca’s vaccine effectiveness has “dramatic decline”

AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine has a “dramatic drop” in effectiveness when a patient is exposed to the Ômicron variant, according to data from the UK Health Safety Agency released this Friday (12/10) by BBC.

The survey also reports a “significant” low in Pfizer’s vaccine effectiveness against Covid-19. The Moderna or Janssen formulas were not analyzed, but the agency believes that they would also fall in the face of the new variant.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, the agency’s chief medical officer, Susan Hopkins, says that the data show that anyone who received two doses more than three months ago is not free from having a symptomatic picture of Covid-19.

According to the paper, individuals who took the AstraZeneca vaccine more than 25 weeks ago have 40% protection against symptomatic cases of the Delta variant and only 10% against Ômicron. However, the numbers are still uncertain, since few cases have been analyzed and, in the country, the immunizing agent was mainly given to the elderly and patients in risk groups, who are traditionally more fragile against infections.

Learn more about the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus:

After the booster or third dose, protection would be 75% against Ômicron, a little lower than other variants. The analysis took into account information from 581 patients with the variant and thousands of those infected by Delta. The survey has not been published in a scientific journal or peer-reviewed so far.

Despite the data being preliminary, the British health agency reaffirms that vaccines still protect against serious cases of Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths. Information on the severity of symptoms of patients with Ômicron should be published next week.