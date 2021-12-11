At a party at the Brazilian Nationals, Michael remembers the difficult moments at Flamengo: “Am I still a player?” | Flamengo

Flamengo frustrated their fans in the final stretch of 2021 with two runners-up, but one player has a lot to celebrate individually. It is Michael, the team’s top scorer in the Brasileirão, with 14 goals. The 25-year-old forward shared the positive moment with the club, the rubro-negro fans and Renato Gaúcho, a coach who changed his condition within the squad.

Little used by Domènec Torrent and Rogério Ceni, a period in which he even went into depression, Micha claims to have asked himself if he still had the conditions to stand out in Brazilian football.

1 of 2 Michael, from Flamengo, during the 2021 Brasileirão Award — Photo: Giovana Marcondes Michael, from Flamengo, during the 2021 Brasileirão Award — Photo: Giovana Marcondes

– I came here as a revelation (in 2019), it was new. Today, your being able to enter as one of the best strikers is very important. It shows that our work is being valued a little more and that we have the potential to play. When I wasn’t playing, I thought: “Am I still a player?” We create doubts, but Renato’s way of being, talking, explaining, giving advice and demanding of me helped me a lot. I’ve matured a lot as a man and an athlete – said Michael, voted the owner of the most beautiful goal in the competition, scored against Chape.

The striker also addressed the joke “When Michael’s ugly, forget about it” and offered the most beautiful goal award to the fans and family members.

– Forget it, ugly. It was ugly as hell, this game caught on. But it’s not a joke, no, it’s true. I just learned to play a little bit with the tragedies we have on our faces (laughs). I’m happy, I think receiving this award has cured a little bit of the ups and downs I’ve had. I share it with my family, my wife and every fan who encouraged me. We are together, nation!

Michael, 25 years old, lamented the collective disappointments of Flamengo in the season, but, like other teammates and interim Maurício Souza, he preached that the team should take lessons from 2021 in order to triumph again the following year.

– The gratitude I have for this club cannot be explained. I’m happy to receive the award, for the affection of people. I’m here because Flamengo gave me that, the fans that gave me that. Six or seven months ago I hadn’t been so taken advantage of, but then Renato arrived, he gave me confidence and affection. And he showed me what it’s like to be a little more loved, I have to thank him a lot too. Our year was not what we wanted, but it is learning from mistakes for the next year to be different.