At the Mancha Alviverde party, Felipe Melo promises loyalty to Palmeiras

Midfielder Felipe Melo officially said goodbye to Palmeiras after nearly five years at the club. This Friday (10), the player won a tribute from Mancha Alviverde, organized in the organized supporters’ court.

The former shirt 30 from Verdão received a box with the words “Our eternal captain” and gave a speech to those present. During the speech, Felipe guaranteed loyalty to Palmeiras and asked the fans not to forget his story with the Alviverde shirt.

– Do not forget about me and always count on my loyalty. I am a man of character and I have learned to love Palmeiras. I will never let them down. I’ll come back and be in the stands with you – declared the player.

Next to be announced by Fluminense, the midfielder also commented on the possibility of playing for a rival from Verdão.

– I would never play in a rival. Wherever I am, I will always honor the name of Palmeiras, which is tattooed on my heart – he said.

Felipe Melo had 225 games and scored 13 goals during the five seasons he played for Palmeiras. Captain of the Greatest National Champion in recent years, the player built an image of leadership on and off the field, and helped the team win five titles – Paulistão, Copa do Brasil, Brasileirão and Libertadores (2x) – in his passage.

