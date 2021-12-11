Athletico was born with H and lost the lyrics because of the spelling reform – 12/11/2021

From Athletic to Athletic. What to many may have sounded like an innovation or marketing ploy amid the radical change of identity that took place in 2018, was nothing more than a rescue of the club’s original name. Founded on March 26, 1924, Hurricane was born as Club Athletico Paranaense and tomorrow (12) begins to decide the title of the Copa do Brasil with the namesake Atlético-MG, curiously also founded with the letter H in its name, in 1908.

With the orthographic reform that took place in the early 1930s, the press began to “eat” the H and treat Athletico Paranaense as Atlético. There was no internal decision of the rubro-negro club to change the writing, as explained by Nelson Fanaya, responsible for the project to change Athletico’s identity in 2018.

“Oh it’s a rescue, it wasn’t a marketing trick. It’s like taking the person’s birth certificate and putting the correct name. The change was from the outside to the inside”, he tells in an exclusive interview with UOL Sport.

Nelson Fanaya, at the time marketing director of Athletico, alongside the club’s idol, Ziquita Image: Personal archive/Nelson Fanaya

“There in the 1930s, when there was a change in spelling, the press even began to write Atlético as a proparoxytone with an accent on the ‘e’. There were no minutes or club meetings to adopt this. In the bylaws there was nothing written. So, if you look at the newspapers, it was always written with an H. So going back was very simple for us,” he said.

Mineiro, unlike Paranaense, keeps the name without an H, which motivates a healthy joke by the former marketing director of Athletico Paranaense. “Now we beat them. Who made the first H was us [risos]. I always joked because even the internet address [o www.atletico.com.br] Atlético took it from us. Now, athletico.com.br, we took it first [risos]”, adds Nelson, who has already had three stints at the club’s marketing.

“Alignment of the Planets” in launch of new identity

The reinclusion of the H in the name was just one of several changes made by Athletico to the new visual identity. The club, for example, promoted changes in the uniform, shield and also launched a new mascot, the “Family Hurricane”. And all this on the eve of, until then, the most important game in the club’s history — the second decision of the Copa Sudamericana in 2018, against Junior Barranquilla, which gave Athletico the first international title in its history. A bold move by the marketing department that turned out to be “very successful”.

“Athletico launched its new brand on Tuesday [11] and we played the last game of the South American final one day later, on Wednesday [12]. We launched before being champion, because that was proof that you put yours on straight. After being champion, any club would launch, because then everything is a party, and also, after you lose the title, you wouldn’t launch. So, if the cataclysm of losing happened, all work would be postponed or postponed to the following year, and we would lose our timing”, he says.

Athletico players celebrate goal in the final against Junior de Barranquilla Image: NELSON ALMEIDA / AFP

“That was an alignment of the planets there. It cost me a lot. You can imagine me, as marketing director, funding and launching before being champion, because the contrary pressures said it was foolhardy and all. But the job of Athletico’s rebranding was done in over 18 months, and it wasn’t simply changing the design of a shield, it was a job to find that. that she is, and that was the work we developed at Athletico”, adds Nelson.

Nelson explains that December 11, the day the new visual identity was launched, had been set months before, as it would be right after the end of Brasileirão [domingo, dia 9]. But the campaign of (still) Atlético-PR in the Sul-Americana changed the whole scenario.

“It was a big bet that ended up working out. In our planning, we weren’t sure that we would play a South American final well between the dates. That Tuesday was already scheduled for a long time. The Brazilian Championship ended on Sunday and we would launch it on Tuesday. But we had no idea… And, luckily, it worked out very well. We ended up launching the day before, winning the next day, and this obviously led to the acceptance of the new brand. The next day, it was the biggest sale of the new Athletico shirt in the history of the relationship with Umbro”, recalls Fanaya, who emphasizes that the change did not happen, as many say, only to differentiate Athletico from the other namesakes.

“The branding work was not because of the other Atléticos. It was because of its own, to create an identity for Paranaense…”, he completes.

See other excerpts from the interview:

Inspiration in Youth

When you change something, especially in a football club, we knew there would never be unanimity. We studied a lot the case of Juventus de Turin and even the less radical ones, like Atlético de Madrid, PSG… But we went a long way towards Juventus, which made this radical change precisely because they understood, and that’s the way Athletico worked, that sports entities go beyond the football club. They are almost media companies, and this is what we wanted to be consumed by ‘n’ people, to be a symbol that could even be dismembered and placed in other merchandising materials, which did not have that football shield shape… But what did Juventus do? This symbol that is now on the Athletico’s shirt represents the Athletico today. But the ancient symbols are still trademarks of Athletico Paranaense. You’re not throwing that away… The legacy was carried in these 90-odd years by these brands. But today we have to evolve, so we are not abandoning what was done. And even the history of H made a counterpoint of bringing something from the future, but at the same time rescuing something that was there in 1924. Regardless of the club being successful and winning today, it only exists today because some selfless brought it here… If it weren’t for them, there wouldn’t be Athletico. You don’t disown the past.

The Rise of Athletic

The club gained importance. If you list today the 10 biggest clubs in Brazil, Athletico is. And it is this phase of protagonism that we are going through. And it’s the famous ‘money calls money’… The prize amount the club is earning, it doesn’t have debts and then it enters into a positive aspect for the coming year of having more resources… But Athletico was champion of the South -American, playing in the Copa do Brasil, but had to give up the Brazilian. And he had to fight until the penultimate round to save himself. I believe that, in the coming years, he will manage to have a better structure to balance himself in three competitions.