Atlético-GO president takes off reporter’s mask: ‘We are Bolsonaro’

Adson Batista interrupted a journalist who asked about coach Marcelo Cabo and pulled his mask

President of Atlético-GO, Adson Batista negatively surprised a reporter last Thursday (9), after Dragão’s 2-0 victory over Flamengo, in the last round of the Brazilian Championship. During a post-game interview, the president pulled off the journalist’s mask.

The episode took place when Juliano Moreira, from Band News radio, questioned Batista about coach Marcelo Cabo’s performance and future, and whether the coach had achieved all of his goals with Atlético-GO this season. Before answering, the manager looked at the journalist, saw that he was wearing a mask and said:

“We are Bolsonaro, stop this business, take off your mask.” Then, the president of Dragão pulls the reporter’s mask without his will. See the video, recorded by Rádio Sagres:

It is worth remembering that Adson Batista contracted covid-19 in July this year. He was away from the club for two weeks and had 40% of his lung compromised. In an interview with Rádio Sagres, the president admitted that when he was infected with the coronavirus, he was afraid of dying.

“I went through very difficult times and there comes a time when you are going to lose the battle. Thank God I’m here, strengthened, and I didn’t have any sequels. At times you get weak and find it difficult to feed. headaches and I had severe migraines,” he said.


