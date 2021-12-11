Atlético-MG dominates the Brasileirão team with five players and Cuca; see ideal team | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) announced last Friday the selection of the 2021 Brazilian Championship. Champion after 50 years of fasting, Atlético-MG, of course, dominates the ideal team: there are five elected players, in addition to coach Cuca.

There are also representatives of second (Flemish), third (Palmeiras) and fourth (Fortaleza) placed, in addition to a name from Internacional, which finished in 12th place.

Part of the Brasileirão selection

See the Brazilian selection below:

Goalkeeper: Weverton (Palm Trees)

Weverton (Palm Trees) Right side: Yago Pikachu (Fortress)

Yago Pikachu (Fortress) Defenders: Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG)

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) and Junior Alonso (Atlético-MG) Left Side: Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG)

Guilherme Arana (Atlético-MG) Steering wheels: Jair (Atlético-MG) and Edenílson (International)

Jair (Atlético-MG) and Edenílson (International) Socks: Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG)

Raphael Veiga (Palmeiras) and Nacho Fernández (Atlético-MG) Attackers: Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Michael (Flemish)

Hulk (Atlético-MG) and Michael (Flemish) Technician: Cuca (Atlético-MG)

At an event held at the CBF headquarters, in Rio de Janeiro, individual awards were also disclosed (star, revelation, ace of the crowd…), the selection of the Brasileirão Women, which had Corinthians as champion, and tributes to the champions of the Series B (Botafogo), C (Ituano) and D (Aparecidense) for men and A2 for women (Red Bull Bragantino).

Atletico-MG players and coaching staff did not attend the awards because they were focused on the final of the Copa do Brasil, but participated through videos recorded and shown during the event. The first game against Athletico-PR is this Sunday, at Mineirão.

Guilherme Arana and Junior Alonso at the Brasileirão 2021 awards

Forward Michael, from Flamengo, chosen as one of the best forwards in the league, drew attention for his strong testimony about mental health. See below: