Atlético-MG player suspected of assaulting his girlfriend; club positions itself

Credit: Bruno Souza – Atlético-MG – Disclosure

One of Atlético-MG’s youth categories, 18-year-old Gabriel dos Santos Oliveira was sent to the police station last Friday (10), after a complaint of alleged aggression committed by him against his girlfriend in the city Vespasiano, in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte. The athlete denies the charges.

According to information recorded in the police report of the Military Police, the agents received a call to a house in the Jardim da Glória neighborhood, where the woman, also 18, said that the day before, the couple went to a bar in downtown Belo Horizonte, and on the way back, after consuming alcoholic beverages, there was an argument.

The young woman alleges that she was pushed by the Rooster’s home base player, and in the face of the fall, she ended up injuring her arm. The complainant also says that she was punched and kicked in the face, which generated a small bruise. She was medicated in a Vespasian UPA.

In the police record, the victim reported that the Atlético player and his partner said: “If you report it, I’ll end your life.”

PLAYER DENY

In conversation with police officers, the athlete from Rooster rejected the accusations and said that the fight was due to jealousy of his girlfriend. In his account, the young woman would have seen a message from him with an ex-girlfriend on his cell phone, which would have triggered the confusion. Therefore, the current girlfriend would have said that “it would end his career”.

Gabriel said he was prevented from training by the young woman and he defended himself from her attacks, and even claimed that his partner threw a cell phone in his face.

ROOSTER POSITION

Publicly, Atlético-MG has not released any note on the case. In contact with the report of the “GE”, the club informed that it has knowledge of the facts and will take a stand later, after investigating the whole situation, not discarding more incisive measures about the player in the under-20 team in Alvinegra.

