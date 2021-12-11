Atlético-MG shuts down base athlete accused of aggression by his girlfriend – 12/11/2021

Atlético-MG confirmed the dismissal of Gabriel Oliveira – under-20 player at the club – accused of assault by his girlfriend. The case occurred this Friday morning (10), in Vespasiano, in the metropolitan region of Belo Horizonte.

The club expressed its opinion through a note on the official website, in which it explained the decision and regretted the situation.

“In view of the recent facts involving the athlete from the base Gabriel Oliveira, arrested yesterday, on charges of hitting his girlfriend, Atlético informs that the player will be dismissed from the Club.

O Galo deeply regrets what happened and reiterates that he vehemently repudiates any act of violence against women.”

the case

Striker Gabriel dos Santos Oliveira, 18, from Atlético-MG’s under-20 team was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, also 18, who did not have her identity revealed. The athlete from the rooster’s youth categories was taken to a police station in Vespasiano, a city in the Metropolitan Region of Belo Horizonte, where the club’s training center is located.

Gabriel and his girlfriend testified and each told a version. According to the victim, the Atlético player attacked her with punches and kicks in the face, as stated in the report released by the Military Police.

According to the victim, Gabriel would have pushed her and punched and kicked her in the face. The player denied the version and informed that the discussion would have been started by the victim’s jealousy when seeing a conversation between him and his ex-girlfriend on whatsapp. Gabriel also claimed that his girlfriend stopped him from going out to train and hit him in the face with her cell phone.