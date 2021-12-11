Average price of regular gasoline falls for the fourth consecutive week in Brazil

The average price of regular gasoline had the fourth consecutive weekly drop for Brazilian consumers, according to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), released this Friday (10). 4.6 thousand gas stations were consulted across the country.

This week, between December 5th and 11th, the price of a liter of regular gasoline rose from R$ 6.742 to 6.708. This is a drop of 0.50%. The reduction in the value of fuel has taken place since November 14, when a liter of input was sold, on average, for R$ 6.752 to the final consumer.

Among the Brazilian states, Rio de Janeiro has the highest price for regular gasoline. At Rio service stations, the average value of a liter of the product was sold at R$7.223, reaching up to R$7.909 in some municipalities in the state. The most affordable average price for the consumer is in Amapá, where the liter cost R$5.941.

The price of cooking gas, LPG of 13kg, registered an average price of R$ 102.60, showing a slight increase compared to last week (R$ 102.40). The maximum value of the cylinder was R$ 140, according to ANP data.

The value of diesel oil was practically stable this week. The input had a retreat from R$ 5.355 to R$ 5.354 in the period. The input is used mainly by truck drivers and, therefore, the price of fuel indirectly impacts the value of other products due to freight.

This Friday (10), the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), showed that inflation was 0.95% in November. It was the biggest change for a month of November since 2015. The result of the indicator last month was driven by gasoline, pressured by the value of diesel oil.