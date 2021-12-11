Azul (BLUE4) has a 44.6% increase in domestic traffic in November on an annual basis

Azul (BLUE4) has a 44.6% increase in domestic traffic in November on an annual basis

Azul plane with the colors of the Brazilian flag. turbine has the stars

(Disclosure/Blue)

Azul (AZUL4) reported that domestic passenger traffic (RPKs) was 2.337 million in November, an increase of 44.6% compared to November 2020.

On the supply side (ASKs), the airline operator saw an increase of 48.9% in November.

The occupancy rate dropped 2.5 pp last month, reaching 81.3%.

Compared to 2019, domestic passenger traffic increased 22.9% in November, compared to a 24.2% increase in domestic capacity, resulting in a load factor of 81.3%.

Total passenger traffic was 2.493 million in November 2021, an increase of 45% compared to the same month last year.

While the total capacity (ASK) reached 3.057 million in November, an increase of 47.6% over the same period in 2020.

The occupancy rate reached 81.5%, down 1.5 percentage points year-on-year.

“In November, we continued to see improved reserve trends in Brazil, driven by one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. Our strong traffic numbers clearly demonstrate the sustainability of the competitive advantages of our business model, as we emerge from the crisis even stronger,” said John Rodgerson, Azul CEO, in a statement.

