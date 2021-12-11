B3 (B3SA3) will pay R$1.2 billion in dividends and announce a turbo buyback program

B3 (B3SA3) announced this Friday, 10, how it will remunerate its shareholders for the result obtained this year and what it is expecting for next year. The shares ended yesterday’s trading session down 3.38%, but closed up 5.72% this Friday (10), at R$ 12.38.

The company will disburse approximately R$1.2 billion in earnings, of which R$300 million will be paid as interest on equity (JCP) and R$900 million as dividends.

The amount of JCP to be paid per share, on January 7, 2022, was R$ 0.04231075, already net of income tax. JCP is taxed at source at 15%. To be eligible for payment, you must have B3SA3 shares on December 30, 2021.

As for the dividends, which will be paid on December 30th of this year, the value per share was approximately R$ 0.14945197 and the cut-off date is December 20th. The value is approximate, as it may vary depending on the repurchase of shares or trading of shares currently held in treasury.

In addition, B3 also announced a new share buyback program to replace the current one, which will expire in February 2022. Between March 2022 and February 2023, up to 250 million shares will be repurchased, representing almost ten times the limit of the previous program, which was 27.6 million shares.

The program’s objective is to increase the distribution of earnings to shareholders, in addition to enabling the company to better manage its capital structure.

The stock exchange owner also released her forecasts for what is to come. The need for investments should decrease, remaining between BRL 200 million and BRL 250 million in 2022, compared to BRL 300 million to BRL 330 million in 2021.

Expenses are expected to grow slightly: according to the forecast, this year, the amount should fluctuate between BRL 1.28 billion and BRL 1.38 billion, compared to the range of BRL 1.17 billion to BRL 1. 21 billion from 2021.

Billing is also expected to be higher, so expenses linked to billing should grow: for 2022 the forecast is for this line to fluctuate between BRL 255 million and BRL 305 million, compared to BRL 225 million to BRL 265 million from 2021. Leverage is expected to drop from 2x to 1.6x.

The intention is to distribute a little less of the net profit: in 2021, the forecast was between 120% and 150%, and for 2022 it was between 110% and 140%. This is in line with the forecast growth in expenses and investments directed towards new initiatives. B3 has set aside R$380 million to R$440 million for investments in 2022, compared to only R$240 million to R$260 million in 2021.