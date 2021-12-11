Baby parents catch a man talking to a baby through a baby monitor

A couple discovered that their 15-month-old son was being spied on by an unknown man who entered the baby monitor system installed in their baby’s room in Oxfordshire, England. Shannon Richardson, 22, and her boyfriend, Jack, were investigating the reasons Freddie had been waking up every morning at around 2 am.

In October of this year, while watching a movie during the night, the two heard a “thick voice” talking to the child. At first, they thought that someone had broken into the house, but when they got to their room they realized that the “extremely clear” sound was coming from the baby monitor equipment, detailed the British tabloid Daily Mail.

“He was saying ‘baby’ and ‘baby’, like he was trying to wake up the Freddie. Jack ran up the stairs and into his room. No one was there but the baby monitor had if turned towards him, then Jack tore off and broke the monitor,” said the child’s mother.

Shannon was so impressed by the situation, thinking that the stranger might be a nearby resident, that she asked for shelter in her mother’s house, and even after returning to the property some time later, she kept the child’s room locked.

The woman, who works as a caregiver, highlights that she was concerned when she thought about whether the baby and the couple themselves had been being watched for a long time.

“The annoyance and disgust we’re feeling… it’s horrible. How long has this pervert been watching Freddie’s room? We changed him in there after his shower and put him to sleep there,” Shannon told the British tabloid. “Now that we’ve removed the monitor, he doesn’t wake up at night anymore,” he said.

The British tabloid stated that there is no information about possible radio interference in the equipment. Shannon was given the monitoring system as a gift during her pregnancy and had been using it since the birth of her child.

“I thought it was very practical, because when he was in the crib it was really good to have the possibility to see him”, he says. “Baby monitors should be a safe way to keep an eye on your child. You never think anyone could watch them through that,” he concluded.