Bahia registers 14 deaths by Covid-19

In Bahia, in the last 24 hours, 14 deaths were confirmed by Covid-19. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the total number of deaths is 27,384. The data may still suffer changes due to the instability of the Ministry of Health’s system. The ministerial database has occasionally provided inconsistent or incomplete information.

Due to the hacker attack suffered by the Ministry of Health in the early morning of this Friday (10), it was not possible to publish the complete epidemiological bulletin. The folder’s systems and database are currently unavailable.

