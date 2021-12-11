Barcellos gives Aguirre a deadline, explains conversations with Coudet and doesn’t rule out Abel’s return: “I know its importance”

The day after the 1-0 loss away from home to Bragantino, which made Inter finish 12th at the Brasileirão, going to the Sudamericana, president Alessandro Barcellos spoke about the plans for the club’s coaching staff in 2022 during interview for the Dus 2 podcast, by the journalists Geison Lisboa and Cristiano Silva.

Barcellos gave a definite deadline until “beginning of next week” to resolve the situation of coach Diego Aguirre, who may or may not take over Uruguay in the seat of Óscar Tabárez.

“We will have to be creative and use our assets to generate resources. We have 30 days to do this. Our definition of technical committee will be taken from now until next week. We need to take this step”, he summarized.

Regarding Aguirre’s potential replacements, if his departure is confirmed, Barcellos once again dismissed Eduardo Coudet due, mainly, to the high termination fine in the contract with Celta de Vigo-ESP, which runs until 2024:

“The figure of the coach reflects the importance mainly in different conditions. Coudet has a contract, has a million dollar fine. He said we talked, it’s true, he’s not lying. There are in favor and there are those against. The conversation is not about coming to Inter. It’s been discarded a long time ago. Anyone who thinks it’s this thinks it’s a fantasy. It costs 10 million euros. Problem impossible to overcome. Who would pay for this in Brazil? It does not give”.

Regarding Abel Braga, with whom he worked in the first two months of his term, Barcellos did not rule out and guaranteed that the professional is “always analyzed”:

“I always said that I, as a fan, and later as president, can only thank Abel for everything he has done for the club. There is no grief or rage. I am considerate and recognize its importance. It will always be in our evaluations, analyses. You’ve already shown your ability. I have an obligation to always consider this as a positive thing. In that context, we had a commitment that it was important to change. I cannot say that with Abel we would have been champions. We could. How could we not. I’m not going to talk about names, because it’s an internal issue and Diego Aguirre, not going to Uruguay, will do an analysis with us,” he added.

The Colorado re-presentation is scheduled for January 11th. Check out the full interview with Alessandro Barcellos: