Barcellos promises a makeover at Inter, but reveals: “We have financial limits”

Internacional did not have a good end to the season. In recent matches, Colorado lost focus on the Brasileirão and failed to qualify for the next edition of the Copa Libertadores da América. As a consolation prize, however, he will be at the Copa Sudamericana, a competition where he will seek the second title. President Alessandro Barcellos spoke after another defeat, against Bragantino.

“The reformulation continues, but we have financial limits. We will take care of this a lot and it is important that the fans know. We do not let this go because, at the moment it is done, the price is charged very dearly up front. We want to work with the optimization of resources”, promised the agent, stating that Inter will hire in 2022.

“May we have a significant investment, with creativity and work, when looking at the market and bringing athletes who can improve our performance and bring ‘new blood’. This is to have more vigor, to reinvigorate this condition of the squad and, with that, go after what we all want, which are titles“, declared.

Finally, he ended talking about the makeover that will come next season. “Yes, we will have reformulations. The goal is for us to be able to correct the mistakes of 2021 in order to seek, in 2022, a place that Internacional deserves. Our group and our work do not match the position we are ending the year. The management, the players and the coaching staff share the same opinion. So it is necessary that we do these reformulations”, ended.