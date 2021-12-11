Barcelona wants ‘new Suárez’ and can pay R$ 76 million in striker who entered the sights of Palmeiras for 2022

O Barcelona seeks strikers in European football to bolster the squad with an eye on the season’s sequel. However, with the difficulty in hiring in the Old Continent, the Blaugrana board looks to the South American market.

And the chosen one, according to the newspaper Sports World, comes from Uruguayan football. Its about Agustín Álvarez, highlighted and national champion by Peñarol. O ESPN.com.br anticipated this week that Palmeiras consulted the athlete’s exhaustion, who has a fine of 20 million dollars.

The center forward’s entrepreneur is in Europe. The trend is for Agustín to leave Peñarol in the European summer transfer market, which starts in January 2022.

At 20 years old, the player is considered the ‘new Suárez’ and is very popular from an early age. After being promoted to Peñarol professional last season and scoring nine goals in 28 games, Álvarez exploded in 2021.

In 40 games played, the forward scored 23 goals and gave two assists. It was the great name of the cup’s conquest. At the Sudamericana, he carried the team to the semifinals and was the top scorer with 10 goals in 14 games.

According to the publication, the athlete’s price is far from being exorbitant, around 12 million euros, something around R$76 million.

However, the Blaugrana financial crisis and the athlete’s little experience make Barcelona think about an investment.