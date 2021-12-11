BBB22 or Farofa by Gkay? Find out who the participants quoted by Globo are · TV News

Big Brother Brasil 22 opens on January 17, and Globo is already preparing a team of celebrities to join the program. This time, Tiago Abravanel, Douglas Souza and Naiara Azevedo appear as likely names in the confinement. Gkay’s Farofa party served as a thermometer for possible celebrities in the next edition, such as MC Loma, Kéfera Buchmann, Lívian Aragão and Lorrane Silva, little Lo.

On Thursday (9), Abravanel’s name was released by journalist Fernando Oliveira, known as Fefito, on BuzzFeed. The country singer, on the other hand, had her name published by Leo Dias, from the Metrópoles portal. And the volleyball player ended up on the list after giving up a contract in Italy to spend a mysterious season in Brazil. It is noteworthy that these are just speculations, and none of the three were confirmed by Globo.

On the other hand, as influencer Gessica Kayane’s birthday party brought together several celebrities for drinking and making out earlier this week in Fortaleza (CE), the event was a feast for BBB22 scouts. Below, check out some of the famous who have already appeared on lists as possible guests of the Camarote group.

James Abravanel

The actor is seen with good eyes by Globo. He has already been in other realities of the network: he participated in the second season of Show dos Famosos, in 2018; and this year, it ranked sixth in the Super Dance of the Famous. Silvio Santos’ grandson was also a presenter on Popstar (2017) and was featured in the soaps Pega Pega (2017), Joia Rara (2013) and Salve Jorge (2012).

Naiara Azevedo

The owner of the song 50 Reais is another one that could be “reused” by Globo. Naiara participated in the Show dos Famosos in the same edition of Abravanel and performed herself in Malhação: Vidas Brasileiras (2018). She was recently criticized for her stance on Domingão with Huck during a posthumous tribute to Marília Mendonça (1995-2021).

MC Loma

The singer revealed that she was already invited to the realities A Fazenda and On Vacation with Ex, but she refused the proposals. Loma was one of the highlights of Farofa da Gkay and remained in the most talked about topics on Twitter during the three days of the party. She starred in funny moments when she confused Livian Aragão, Didi’s daughter, with Sasha Meneghel, Xuxa’s heiress. Still at the party, the funkeira was filmed in the midst of drunkenness and even took pictures with Téo Teló, brother of the countryman Michel, believing he was beside the famous man.

Livian Aragon

Renato Aragão’s daughter was also at Gessica Kayane’s party and shared everything on social media. The brunette exchanged hot kisses with MC Pablinho, son of Valesca Popozuda. Lívian is an actress and has been away from television since Tempo de Amar (2017), on Globo.

little lo

The comedian has been successful on social media in recent months. With her humorous videos, Little Lo has over 4 million followers on Instagram alone. At 24, she was named one of the most influential personalities of the year by the US magazine Forbes. The psychologist was present at Farofa and released compromising scenes from the guests.

Kefera Buchmann

The actress moved on social media at the beginning of the year, after disappearing during the announcement of the BBB21 participants. At the time, Kéfera was in the mouth of the people as one of the sure bets, but the confinement did not materialize. At Gkay’s party, she made several live broadcasts of her friends, acted as Cupid for Alvaro and, to top it off, she also stayed with Lipe Ribeiro and tiktoker Vittor Fernando.

Douglas Souza

The volleyball player was in Italy, on the Callipo Sport team, but left the European country on Thursday (9) and returned to Brazil without explaining why. Souza went viral on the internet sharing relaxed moments of the Brazilian team at the Tokyo Olympic Games this year. Boninho, director of the BBB, even invited the athlete during a chat on television in July. Did he call?

Alvaro Xaro Neto

Another influencer who actively participated in Farofa and “passed the wheel”. Known for his proximity to comedian Carlinhos Maia, Alvaro has never been on a reality show before and would deliver the entertainment that the public loves so much. His eccentricity on social media is a trademark.